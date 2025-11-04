"I FEEL SICK": Dancing with the Stars fans outraged after Danielle Fishel's elimination over Andy Richter

Danielle Fishel from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 has now entered a new phase in the competition, as it returned on week 8 with a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.

While the ballroom witnessed a range of routines in the November 4 episode, it also said goodbye to one couple.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov were eliminated during the episode. They were up against Andy and Emma, as well as Whitney and Mark, two couples who were also unsafe.

However, Andy and Emma, as well as Whitney and Mark, survived the danger and earned safety for another week, ending Danielle’s time in the dance competition.

Before taking her leave, Danielle expressed that her experience on the show “meant everything” to her. She added that her journey had been “life-changing” and that “every single moment” had been “joyous.”

Her dance partner, Pasha, mimicked her sentiment and stated that Danielle would be his “friend for life.”

Dancing with the Stars fans, on the other hand, were not satisfied with the outcome.

They took to X to rally behind Danielle and criticize the voters for keeping Andy in the competition.

According to netizens, Andy was not deserving of staying another week in the show, and that Danielle was a better competitor than Andy.

“DANIELLE GOING HOME AND NOT ANDY…. I FEEL SICK,” a netizen commented.

Dancing with the Stars fans were outraged to see Andy survive another week of elimination.

“It isn’t funny anymore. Stop voting for Andy. Poor Danielle Fishel deserved better,” a fan wrote.

“F**k all of you for voting Andy instead of Danielle. At least she could actually keep up with her group tonight. I’m pissed off,” another one commented.

“WHY ARE YALL STILL VOTING FOR ANDY OMFG LIKE YALL GOT RID OF DANIELLE AND PASHA ARE YOU SERIOUS????? IM PULLING UP ON YOU DROP THE ADDY!” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars viewers were upset to see Danielle and Pasha leave.

“I’m so devastated for Danielle. She tried so hard and pushed through a hellish week & so much self doubt that’s so real for all girls. She’s never danced before and just always remained such a light. I hate that I won’t see her continue,” a person wrote.

“Frankly you guys never deserved Danielle. Everything you guys claim to want in a contestant and she never got the credit she should. Loved watching her in this journey so so much. What a light and joy she brought to the ballroom. So glad she was given this opportunity,” another one commented.

“I know y’all ain’t just send Danielle home Andy don’t do nothing but walk his a** around the dance floor everytime,” a fan posted.

Dancing with the Stars panelist Carrie Ann Inaba apologizes to Danielle for her remarks on her stature last week

In the previous episode, Carrie Ann Inaba, while critiquing Danielle’s performance, called her a “tiny little woman” who needed to “use the space” more.

During rehearsals, Danielle reacted to the comment, saying she was “big on the inside.” This week, Carrie Ann apologized to Danielle for her comment and said:

“You may be small, but you do pack a punch. I do believe in you.”

Danielle performed a contemporary routine to Aerosmith’s Dream On. Before stepping on stage, she told the Dancing with the Stars cameras that the song inspired her to live out her dreams since her cancer diagnosis the previous year had shown her that time is precious.

“I’ve remained incredibly positive since my diagnosis, and I feel really proud, and I don’t often feel that way,” she said.

As for her act, Danielle pushed her limits and put her best foot forward, impressing the judges with her dance.

Guest judge Flavor Flav believed her performance was “great” and that her timing was “on point.”

Bruno Tonioli encouraged Danielle never to give up, assuring her that they were all with her.

As for her performance, he pointed out a slight mix-up in the routine, but even then, he was satisfied.

Carrie Ann apologized and then thanked Danielle and Pasha for “transporting” her in their performance.

Derek Hough was equally complimentary, noting that Danielle radiated “positive energy” and glow.

He encouraged her to feel “proud” of her efforts, although the performance felt “a little disjointed.”

That said, Carrie Ann and Flavor Flav gave her a 9 each, whereas Bruno and Derek gave her 8s, bringing her total to 34 points out of 40.

Despite the applause and compliments, Danielle and Pasha had to bid farewell to the ballroom after being eliminated.

