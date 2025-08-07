Has Netflix confirmed My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3? Details explored

The cast of My Life with the Walter Boys

It has been official that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for the third season. The popular teen drama is about to air its second season on Thursday, Aug. 28. Netflix has shown faith in the strong fan following of the show as well as the future of this drama.

As per Cinema Express, the season 3 production began right after the release of the season 2 trailer in August. The production wants to maintain momentum and move swiftly to provide fans with a great experience.

Recap of Season 1

This series is inspired by the Wattpad novel by Ali. The story is about a 15-year-old girl who went through a tragedy and had to move her life from New York to rural Colorado. Her mother's best friend, Katherine, played by Sarah Rafferty, steps up to take care of young Jackie, as promised to her mother. Due to the trauma, Jackie has to keep her dream of studying at the distinguished and prestigious Princeton on hold. Her emotional turmoil and self-discovery come with an entangled love triangle between Walter's boys.

About the cast

The team has also confirmed some new additions to the cast.

The confirmed cast is mentioned below -

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

Marc Blucas as George

Noah LaLonde as Cole

Ashby Gentry as Alex

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Zoë Soul as Hayley

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Myles Perez as Lee

Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Lennix James as Benny

Alisha Newton as Erin

Ellie O’Brien as Grace

Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

Natalie Sharp as B. Hartford

Carson MacCormac as Zach

Janet Kidder as Joanne

Riele Downs as Maria

Jake Manley as Wylder

What is the plot of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

Season 2 is ready to premiere this August 28. The creator Melanie Halsall said in an interview (via Cinema Express):

"Season 2 is bigger and better. We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate. We found our feet with our characters; the actors understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell.”

The official trailer has been released, and the storyline seems to be getting more interesting. The official abstract of the show is as follows:

We see Katherine convincing Jackie to return to Colorado and remain with the Walter family. Jackie, on the other hand, is set to make amends with Alex and set some boundaries with Cole, who seems to be figuring out his new life as he returns to the school with a new role.

When that doesn't get completed, the void is caused by emotional trauma and guilt, which adds up to not being able to play football. He spirals and starts causing more drama. Jackie is accepted in Silver Falls, but side by side, she tries her best to keep her Howard identity alive. She has to make some tough decisions that can make or break everything she has worked hard for.

Who are all the new cast members joining My Life with the Walter Boys?

Natalie Sharp plays B. Hartford: She plays a confident, tough champion rodeo rider who has caught the eye of one of the Walter boys.

Carson MacCormac plays Zach: He is a charming and very confident senior who tries to get close to Nathan.

Janet Kidder plays Joanne Wagner: She plays Grace who is old-fashioned and a friend of Katherine, which creates a bit of an issue for George and Will’s plans for Silver Falls.

Riele Downs plays Maria: She is a flirty girl in Alex’s ed class who takes the next seat to Alex before class.

Jake Manley plays Wylder Holt: He is a competitive soul who crosses paths with Alex. He is also a rising star among the bronc riders under 25.

Catch up on season 2 on August 28, 2025, exclusively streaming on Netflix.