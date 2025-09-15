“It is my obligation as a Jewish person”: Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder explains why she called to “Free Palestine” during her Emmys acceptance speech

Hannah Einbinder Addresses “Free Palestine” Statement After Emmy Win (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Hacks actor Hannah Einbinder used her acceptance speech to deliver a political message, drawing attention both in the theater and online. The 30-year-old star won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Ava Daniels. She ended her speech by saying "Free Palestine" and criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Einbinder thanked the Hacks creators on stage for changing her life in every conceivable way. But her final words were censored on TV, starting a bigger discussion. Backstage, Einbinder talked more about why she mentioned Palestine. Einbinder said the issue matters to her because she has friends in Gaza doing humanitarian work. These friends give medical help and teach kids in tough situations, she explained.

“I thought it was important to talk about Palestine,” she said, “because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps. And it’s an issue that’s really close to my heart for many reasons.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” she added.

⚡️Hannah Einbinder on saying "Free Palestine" in her Emmys acceptance speech:



The actor also spoke about her recent choice to join over a thousand people in backing a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions. She explained that the campaign targets organizations seen as "complicit institutions" instead of individual artists. She pointed out that boycotts have been used in the past to put pressure on political and social movements, and she felt it was crucial to take part now.

Emmy win gives Hannah Einbinder space for personal and political voice

The Emmy was Einbinder's first win after four straight nominations in the same category for Hacks. The HBO Max comedy has received high praise from critics since it started, with this year bringing the show 14 total Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Her remarks placed her among a small group of award recipients who use their acceptance speeches to make political statements. While the event honored TV accomplishments, Einbinder's comments ensured talks went beyond show business, bringing up topics of global conflicts and cultural roots.

To Einbinder, the night marked a big step in her work and gave her a chance to share thoughts she felt were close to her heart.