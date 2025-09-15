Who is Hannah Einbinder dating? All about Hacks star after “free Palestine” Emmy-winning speech

Hannah Einbinder accepts the HRC Visibility Award onstage during Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner (Image via Getty)

Actress Hannah Einbinder recently went viral for her acceptance speech after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards held on Sunday, September 14.

She began her speech stumbling over her words, stating:

"Thank you, wow. I really, sorry. I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it’s actually cooler to continue to lose. I was pretty committed to that. Had to be, right? But, this is cool too. This is also a punk rock."

She further thanked the creators of the HBO Max series The Hacks, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello, for "changing my life in every conceivable way. but not just by giving me a great gig, but by being my friends and being my family."

Fighting back tears, she added:

"I want to thank Jean Smart, who is like the sun, and I just to stand in her warmth. And I also want to thank the cast and crew of Hacks, and I'll pay the difference."

Part of her speech was censored before she shouted out the NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Making a political statement, Hannah added:

"Sorry. Finally, I just want to say, I just want to say. Finally, go birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine. Thank you."

Hannah Einbeinder for the win 😁



“Fuck ICE and Free Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/oOUHao7rlO — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) September 15, 2025

Hannah Einbinder, who publicly identifies as bisexual, is reportedly single. She was briefly linked to Phoebe Mandel, although it is unclear if they ever dated. Later, she sparked dating rumors with comedian Alex Edelman after they were first spotted at the Hacks season 2 premiere in 2022. In a New York Times interview published in June 2023, Alex confirmed that he and Hannah "broke up a month ago."

"I thought it was important to talk about Palestine": Hannah Einbinder on her "free Palestine" statement

After she received the Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role of Ava Daniels in the HBO Max series, Hannah Einbinder was asked by the press to expand on her acceptance speech.

"I thought it was important to talk about Palestine, because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps. And it’s an issue that’s really close to my heart for many reasons," she said.

She continued:

"I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state."

Hannah also spoke about her decision to sign an open letter pledging not to work with Israeli institutions or film companies, emphasizing that boycotting "is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment."

"So the film workers for Palestine boycott does not boycott individuals, it only boycotts institutions that are directly complicit in the genocide. So, it’s important to me, and I think it’s an important measure, and so I was happy to be a part of it," she added.

Hannah Einbinder has been nominated for an Emmy four times, with this year marking her first win.