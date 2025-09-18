Google faces major service disruptions as users report login, Gmail, and cloud issues

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 08: In this photo illustration, Google app logos, Drive, YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Google and Google Maps are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on June 08, 2023 in Paris, France. Users of the Google Chrome search engine are advised to update the software on their web browser as soon as possible to ensure their security. The American giant has just released a security update to correct a computer flaw representing a high risk for Internet users. This is the third time since the beginning of the year that Google has spotted a "zero day" flaw, that is to say, a computer flaw not directly resolved, a favorite prey of hackers.(Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

People all over the world have been facing troubles with Google, the leading search engine. Data from tracking site Downdetector shows a significant spike in issue reports in the last 24 hours, more than usual. The site points out that about 88% of people had issues logging in, 8% had trouble with the website, and 5% ran into problems with search functionality.

Downdetector also posted on X:

"User reports indicate problems with Google since 10:41 AM EDT. RT if you're also having problems #Googledown."

Widespread Google and Google Cloud outage triggers thousands of user reports

Downdetector reported a widespread technical issue affecting Google and Google Cloud. It was first seen at 10:30 a.m. EST. The site said this issue harmed many services, leading to over 25,000 reports from users sharing what they went through online.

The post noted the problem seems to be slowly getting fixed, and Downdetector encouraged users to report any ongoing problems. This event shows how reliant users are on Google's suite of services and the ripple effects when such outages occur.

The post reads:

"An issue with Google and Google Cloud was identified at 10:30 AM EST. This issue impacted multiple services and generated over 25,000 user-generated reports but now seems to be resolving. https://downdetector.com Let us know what issues you experienced!"

What do the netizens say?

When the news of the Google and Google Cloud outage hit, users flooded social media with reports and reactions. The flow of posts showed how much we all lean on Google's tools and pointed out how quickly digital communities react when major services face interruptions.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"google is down... what a fun day to work in IT.," a user commented.

"The speed with which Google reports downtime is honestly insulting to a good chunk of the planet (is Google auth down for you?)," another user commented.

"How the hell is Google Maps down?! I'm trying to figure out vacation plans," a netizen commented.

"Google Maps told me it would take me 1 hour 40 to walk to work. I got it down to 1 hour 12," another netizen expressed.

"How does the most expensive company in the world (Google) allow one of their most crucial apps to go down?," another user commented.

"WHY IS GOOGLE MAPS DOWN WHILE IM DRIVING," a user wrote.

