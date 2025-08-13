Perplexity AI reportedly makes a $34.5 billion offer to buy Chrome browser from Google, almost double their evaluation

Perplexity AI & Google Chrome (Image via Getty)

Perplexity AI just broke the internet by offering a striking deal to acquire Google’s Chrome browser. Reportedly, the artificial intelligence startup made an all-cash offer of $34.5 billion, sources confirmed to Dexerto on August 12, 2025. It is almost double of the company's evaluation that stands at $18 million.

According to a recent report by the publication, the proposal comes amid ongoing U.S. antitrust scrutiny over Google's dominance in internet search. Perplexity’s surprising pitch outlined plans to maintain the open-source nature of the Chromium framework, keep Google as the pre-set search engine.

As the outlet confirmed, the startup also proposed to give users the freedom to switch the search options. The details also highlighted committing substantial funding toward advancing features and capabilities.

Perplexity just made a crazy $34.5B bid for Google’s Chrome.



The $14B AI startup is offering more than double its own valuation, for a product Google hasn’t even put up for sale.



Here’s why this could be the boldest tech move of the decade (and why it might just work): ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GZm58hpbf6 — Heath Ahrens (@heathahrens) August 12, 2025

As Dexerto cited, The Wall Street Journal reported Perplexity AI establishing itself as a contender to acquire Chrome if regulators force Google to sell the widely used browser. Presently, it dominates the worldwide market with over 60%. Additionally, Chrome has around 3.5 billion users globally.

Everything we know about Perplexity AI's offer for Google Chrome

Currently valued at around $18 billion, Perplexity has approached acquiring a browser that is nearly double its valuation. And to take this significant step, it has claimed to have secured full financial backing from major venture capital firms.

Perplexity stated that several investment funds have committed to financing the acquisition without disclosing their identities. Reuters reported going through a term sheet where the AI firm pledged to invest about $3 billion in two years to boost performance and ongoing support.

Perplexity’s $34.5 billion all-cash offer for Google Chrome comes without any equity component. Also, it mentioned aiming to preserve user choice while addressing competition challenges. Also, the company has pledged to keep Chrome's open-source foundation and allow flexibility in default search settings.

🚨 AI startup Perplexity has made $34.5 billion all-cash offer to acquire Google's Chrome browser. pic.twitter.com/dD498kTdC9 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 13, 2025

However, according to several analysts, Google may not accept the offer and sell Chrome, a cornerstone of its search dominance and AI strategy.

With a humongous market share, Chrome plays a key role in integrating AI features like Overviews, designed to strengthen Google's position against competitors. Experts feel the global tech giant might proceed with a legal battle to avoid the takeover and retain its browser.

Heath Ahrens, start-up founder and technology industry investor, reflected his views on the $34.5 billion deal to acquire Chrome. Describing the proposal as a "stunt," as BBC reported, he stated that it appears

"nowhere near Chrome's true value, given its unmatched data and reach."

Continuing to comment on the much-talked-about proposition, he further continued,

"The offer isn't serious, but if someone like Sam Altman or Elon Musk tripled it, they could genuinely secure dominance for their AI."

Standing at the present moment, Google's response to selling its Chrome browser seems uncertain. Theory Ventures' Tomasz Tunguz spoke with the BBC about the tech firm's perception of accepting or declining the deal. According to him, information on Google's plan is unsettled currently. While discussing Perplexity AI and Google Chrome, Tomasz also pointed out that the bid is notably less than what Chrome stands for, particularly "given the value of Chrome is likely significantly higher – maybe 10 times more valuable than the bid or more."

The proposal is, in fact, lower than the minimum $50 billion valuation suggested by DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg. He noted that Chrome might command such a price if Google had to divest the browser.