"Get outta there my boy!": Love Is Blind fans react to Nick and Annie's breakup

Love Is Blind season 9 released episodes 10 and 11 on October 15, 2025, which saw the couples try on wedding dresses and tuxedos, as they contemplated their journey ahead.

However, for Nick, heading to the altar was not a possibility.

In episode 10, titled Runaway Groom, Nick broke up with Annie, saying he did not want to get married to her.

He explained that he was unhappy with and tired of appeasing Annie’s insecurities.

The male cast member was also upset with Annie because she complained about not feeling loved enough, even when he tried his best to make her feel secure in their relationship.

Moreover, like he had previously mentioned, Nick had reservations about rushing into a major decision, such as marriage, worried he would make an incorrect choice.

With such concerns in mind, Nick decided to end things with Annie, who struggled to accept his stand.

She continued to miss the point of the conversation, insisting that Nick “try” and change his heart.

She urged him to be happy and walk the aisle with her as she was determined to get married.

Love Is Blind fans on X shared their thoughts on Nick and Annie’s breakup, with many supporting Nick and criticizing Annie for not letting him go.

“I never thought I would be rooting for Nick this much. Get outta there my boy! And go find your husband,” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind fans were displeased with how Annie reacted in the situation.

“Nick is doing the right thing walking away from Annie. She’s coming off desperate and extremely superficial,” a fan wrote.

“Annie can’t see her that overbearing insecurity is what drove Nick away and Nick is to nice to directly say what it was. He made the right choice. I was exhausted listening to her constantly question him,” another one commented.

“Good for you Nick! Annie needs some serious therapy. IDC what people say about him, he's right in everything he's said to her,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Nick, on a second thought, I don't care if you are gay or not. Please run, run far and away from this woman. She is cray cray,” a person wrote.

“Just watched the scene where Nick broke things off with Annie. I can’t believe she got me agreeing with a man because GIRLLLL, get it together,” another netizen commented.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t blame Nick if he ended this experiment. Annie keeps pulling this “you don’t love me card” and it’s very off putting and frankly, it’s annoying. Is she drunk? Am I missing something?” a fan posted.

Love Is Blind star Annie accuses Nick of flipping her “whole world upside down”

In episode 10 of Love Is Blind, Nick expressed his concerns to Annie, declaring that he could not see himself walking down the aisle and marrying her.

When questioned about it, he explained that marriage was a “cornerstone” to him, and that he did not want to make the wrong choice.

Annie attempted to assure Nick that she also considered marriage a “cornerstone,” and that he should give it a try with her because she would be a “great” wife and mother.

But even then, Nick stood his ground, stating that his answer was still a “no.”

Annie continued to urge him not to overanalyze things and simply love her, but he remained unconvinced.

According to her, it was unfair of him to give her a “no,” but Nick argued that they needed to stop since they disagreed on fundamentals.

“You’re flipping my whole world upside down, so it takes a second,” Annie responded.

The couple went back and forth for a while, with Nick admitting that he did not want to marry Annie because he was unhappy in the relationship.

Annie eventually crashed out, accusing Nick of planning to break up with her and wasting her time.

Before she left the apartment, she warned Nick that he would look back and regret his decision.

