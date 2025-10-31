Is Gayle King departing as CBS Mornings anchor? Viral rumor debunked

Gayle King’s future at CBS Mornings remains uncertain (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Kering)

Speculation about Gayle King’s future at CBS Mornings has circulated widely following reports that the longtime anchor could step away from her role next year. People close to the situation say she might take on another role at CBS News, as the network is undergoing significant changes under Paramount Skydance's leadership.

King has been a co-anchor at CBS Mornings for over ten years now, and her contract is reportedly set to expire in May 2026. Some sources suggest that CBS is trying to keep her around, possibly by creating new shows for her, but no official announcement has been made about her departure yet.

A CBS News spokesperson responded to the rumors in a statement to Variety. They clarified,

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

Gayle King’s lawyer, Lawrence Shire, did not reply when asked to comment.

Discussions about King’s future are underway while CBS News and its parent company, Paramount Global, navigate significant changes following the company’s acquisition by Skydance Media. This shift has led to several key exits and program updates, indicating a new direction for the network.

Paramount Skydance restructuring shapes CBS News and Gayle King’s future

David Ellison has been guiding Paramount Skydance in overhauling CBS News to make it more appealing to viewers nationwide. This major shake-up has led to the reassignment or departure of several well-known anchors and long-standing shows.

CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude in May 2026, coinciding with the formal end of the Skydance takeover. Changes are also on the way for CBS Evening News after co-anchor John Dickerson announced his departure.

The network shared plans to update its Saturday morning lineup, confirming that co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, alongside executive producer Brian Applegate, will be stepping away. Other familiar faces, such as Lisa Ling and Nikki Battiste, are also set to exit.

Bari Weiss, who started The Free Press, is now the editor-in-chief of CBS News. Her responsibilities include deciding on editorial strategies and making key personnel decisions, including the future of King’s position at the network.

People in the industry say any decisions about Gayle King might affect how CBS competes in the morning TV space. CBS Mornings ranks behind NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America. For the week ending October 24, it drew an average of 1.8 million viewers, while its competitors each had around 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

CBS is managing a time of change, and Gayle King’s future role remains a key focus for the network and viewers. While people keep speculating, official updates indicate King is still an important part of CBS News’ morning shows for now.