Fans accuse Cardi B of faking pregnancy as she reveals wearing a corset underneath her dress while previewing new track from upcoming album

ALHAMBRA, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Cardi B is seen leaving the Alhambra Court House on September 02, 2025 in Alhambra, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Wednesday, September 3, Cardi B teased the third song off her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, in a TikTok video. As the song, titled Bodgea Baddie, played in the background of the video, the rapper danced to it, dressed in a polka-dotted black night suit.

Cardi also appeared to have worn a corset inside her outfit, which gave her an impression of being pregnant.

Cardi B previews new track ‘Bodega Baddie’ off her upcoming album ‘Am I The Drama?’



pic.twitter.com/kuWFJbyEOi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 3, 2025

Cardi B's TikTok video was shared on X by @PopBase later, and has since gone viral on the platform. Netizens have been accusing her of faking pregnancy in the clip, with some of them commenting:

"Wait it looks like she has a fake belly" - commented an X user.

"When i first saw it i actually thought it was going to be a pregnancy announcement.. But then she gave me this" - added another.

"So she had to fake pregnancy for press?" - questioned a third one.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the rumor of Cardi B's fake pregnancy had gotten them stressed.

"She’s not pregnant??? uhmm okay" - replied a fourth netizen.

"She’s not pregnant!!! Thank you Lord!! This bissh really is the drama because she had me stressed!!" - posted a fifth one.

"Wait so she not pregnant" - commented a sixth user.

Cardi B's sophomore album is scheduled to release later this month, on September 19. It comes seven years after the WAP rapper dropped her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B was cleared of assault charges in an ongoing lawsuit

Cardi B's new TikTok video comes a day after the Bodak Yellow rapper was cleared of assault charges in an ongoing civil lawsuit.

CNN reports that the assault lawsuit, filed by Emani Ellis - a former security guard - accused Cardi of cutting her cheek with a fingernail and spitting at her during an encounter outside her obstetrician's office back in 2018.

However, on Tuesday, September 3, a California jury shared its verdict in the civil lawsuit, finding Cardi not liable for the assault allegations.

The Please Me rapper was visibly relieved at the verdict being in her favor. As she walked out of the court, Cardi thanked her legal team. She then called the lawsuit "frivolous," expressing her guilt of missing her kids' first day of school because of it.

She went on to say:

"I’m not even playing around, even if I’m on my death bed, I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman. I did not touch that girl. I didn’t lay my hands on that girl."

In addition to Cardi B's own testimony, the other testimonies that swayed the jury on her side were those of her doctor, David Finke, as well as his receptionist. Both of them testified not to have witnessed any fight that day. They also confirmed to shutting their practice down early that day to maintain her privacy.