Dr Disrespect calls out Battlefield 6's stream ranking mechanism after TimTheTatman outranks him on Twitch

Video-game streamer Dr DisRespect during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft (Image via Getty)

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm criticized live-streaming viewership statistics and ranking mechanisms in the wake of the open beta release of Battlefield 6. Viewership numbers pulled in by Dr Disrespect, who live streams primarily on Rumble and YouTube, did not manage to rank in the top ten most-watched streaming channels during Battlefield 6’s open beta and early access period, which began on August 7.

TimTheTatman came out on top of viewership rankings. He ranked first on the Streams Charts, a total of 2.88 million viewership hours.

As per Dexerto, Dr. Disrespect took to X to express his frustration with the stream ranking mechanism, and wrote,

“We had 1.1 million views with only 18 hours of game time and NO DROPS…but who’s really counting, right?”

BF6 beta tomorrow baby.



Quick, someone take a picture! pic.twitter.com/T3IFx8GlXu — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 14, 2025

Dr Disrespect criticized Twitch streamers who offer special in-game ‘drops’ to viewers

According to Dexerto, the Doc, as Dr Disrespect is also known, also referred to the fact that he pulled in admirable viewership numbers without offering special “drops,” or incentives to viewers, which many streamers did on Twitch. In his since-deleted post, the streamer also said that his Champions Club members were “the realest community in the business.”

While announcing his Battleship 6 open beta stream on August 7, the Doc slammed streamers who offer in-game incentives to viewers, and wrote,

“The 'DROPS ON' botting is in full effect today. I put 'DROPS ON' in my title too so that EA can artificially boost our hotshot Battlefield 6 stream. DROPS ON everyone! Lets DROP ON in.”

Criticising streamers’ tendency to offer ‘drops’ on their streams to inflate viewer numbers, the Doc again announced his Battlefield 6 beta stream on August 14, and wrote,

“Lets artificially boost those 'real' numbers today for Week 2 of the Battlefield 6 Beta. DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON”

🔴LIVE in 30 minutes



Lets artificially boost those 'real' numbers today for Week 2 of the Battlefield 6 Beta.



DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON DROPS ON



Yayayaya yayaya yayaya ya yayayayayahttps://t.co/iBJnFgZqZihttps://t.co/yaniIrW0h4 pic.twitter.com/Jm93p02cTI — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 14, 2025

Dr Disrespect’s strained ties with Twitch, explained

According to Sports Illustrated, one of the factors in Dr Disrespect not appearing on ranking lists could be related to the fact that he does not stream on Twitch. Most ranking mechanisms, such as Streams Charts, keep their results limited to Twitch statistics.

The Doc, however, was banned on Twitch back in 2020 despite being one of the platform’s most successful streamers, noted The Verge. While the reason for the ban was not made public at the time, the news outlet noted in a separate report that the Doc himself made a statement on X confirming reports by several of Twitch’s former employees that he had been inappropriately messaging a minor on the platform. At the time, the Doc said that the messages “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate,” as per The Verge.

This was not the only time that the Doc was banned from Twitch. Earlier during the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, the streamer made a cameraman follow him around to live stream, and entered the male bathrooms, violating the expo’s rules, as per Games Radar. Following the incident, Twitch suspended the streamer.

The Doc’s 2020 ban from Twitch led to the severing of his relationship with the platform. After the incident that led to his ban, the Doc signed an exclusive contract with Rumble and now live streams on the platform, according to Sports Illustrated.