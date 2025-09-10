DJ Akademiks claims Funk Flex is helping the feds build a case for money laundering and racketeering against all radio stations

DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 10, DJ Akademiks shared a tweet about Funk Flex, claiming that the rapper was working with the feds to expose radio's illegal racketeering operations, money laundering, and payola.

Akademiks breaks down the recent news of the Feds investigating ALL radio stations for money laundering, racketeering, and illegal use of payola over FCC airwaves to promote songs and artists.



Sniveling coward Scrotumberg snitched on Funk Flex, saying he’s the one exposing who… pic.twitter.com/tx2f7qvig4 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 10, 2025

In a subsequent clip shared on X by AK, he spoke about "a lot of payola sh*t going on" in the world of radio, adding:

"When it comes to radio, there is federal laws that actually block certain types of transactions... not only is radio declining, but feds have been looking into it. They are accusing radio stations and other places of doing pay-per-play. It got everybody spooked."

Akademiks went on to point out that radio was already dying, with most of the people working for them being fired, except for Funk Flex's radio show. The DJ also invited radio personality Peter Rosenberg, who confirmed the same.

Doubling down on the accusations against Funkmaster Flex, AK said:

"If you are spreading news that your co-worker is taking payola, you're saying that they're breaking a federal law, which obviously if the company finds out they're going to fire them."

Akademiks also pointed out that the RJs doing pay-per-play was quite common and not exactly a well-kept secret in the first place, calling it the "reality" of radio.

The revelation about Funkmaster Flex snitching on his co-workers from Hot97 comes over a week after the RJ bid farewell to the channel. Flex, who worked with the radio channel for more than three decades, first joined the station back in 1992. The RJ hosted his final show on the evening of Labor Day, September 1.

DJ Akademiks commented on Young Thug's criticism of Kendrick Lamar

Akademiks' discussion about Funkmaster Flex working with the FBI to tell on his co-workers at Hot97 comes days after the DJ weighed in on Young Thug's criticism of Kendrick Lamar. Thugger made those comments in an old phone call that was recently leaked on X.

Commenting on it, AK claimed that Lamar wanted to replace Drake without doing the things that the God's Plan rapper did to allegedly be no.1 in the hip-hop industry.

The DJ said:

"If you want to be the guy who's this number one really super popular dude, you got to do some of these things... Kendrick doesn't do that. Putting people on, that actually shows how your impact is. Kendrick just keeps everything for himself, and we don't know how much his influence and impact is on other artists."​

AK then moved on to praise Drizzy and the mainstream success he had achieved, in comparison to which Kendrick's own fame seemed to have dulled. He concluded by agreeing with Young Thug about the GNX rapper never being as big as Drake.