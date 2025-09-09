Did alleged Trump's Epstein Birthday letter reference a children's book? Report explored

Donald Trump has denied the allegations of writing a birthday letter to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (Image via Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 8, the House Oversight Committee released the 238-page-long Epstein’s 2003 birthday book.

The album prepared by Ghislaine Maxwell constitutes the compilation of photos, letters, and more from the deceased financier’s various friends and associates. A birthday letter and sketch, attributed to Trump, have also been released among many notes. However, the sitting U.S. President has denied authoring the note or drawing the obscene doodle.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

Based on the copy of the infamous Epstein birthday book released by the Oversight Committee, the alleged letter from Trump features his imaginary back-and-forth with Jeffrey Epstein. The note, written over a provocative drawing, opens with a “Voice Over” quote referencing Maurice Sendak’s children’s book.

The Voice Over, before the fictional conversation in the letter, uses the following quote:

“There must be more to life than having everything.”

According to Goodreads and the University of Michigan, the quote appears in Sendak’s 1967 book, Higglety Pigglety Pop! or There Must Be More to Life. The letter switches to Trump, who allegedly says:

“Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.”

The imaginary chat continued with Epstein's reply:

“Nor will I, since I also know what it is.”

The conversation continues with Donald Trump allegedly saying:

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. (Epstein replies, ‘Yes, we do, come to think of it.’) Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? (Epstein responds, ‘As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you’).”

The note concludes with a birthday wish:

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The alleged letter concludes with a signature from the future U.S. President, which is something the GOP-led White House has refuted.

The Wall Street Journal publishes a breakdown on Trump’s alleged Epstein birthday letter, amid lawsuit from POTUS

WSJ published a story about a lewd birthday note, allegedly authored by the incumbent U.S. President. The exclusive story asserted that Trump dedicated the letter to Epstein, spotted together multiple times during the ‘90s and 2000s, before a reported fallout in 2004. Trump denied the claims about writing a birthday letter and said in an interview with WSJ:

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

He later called out the Journal in multiple posts on Truth Social. Trump also announced on the platform that he has filed a lawsuit against the outlet. He claimed:

“We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS “article” in the useless “rag” that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list.”

Amid the $10 billion lawsuit, The Wall Street Journal published another story, breaking down the alleged letter after the House Oversight committee released the infamous birthday book on Monday. The reporters – Khadeeja Safdar, Joe Palazzolo, and Kara Dapena – addressed the claim that POTUS “often signs with his full name.”

They shared at least two instances of Donald Trump using a similar signature to the alleged Epstein birthday note – his letters to attorney George Conway (2006) and Hilary Clinton (2000). The Journal report also mentions past references to word choices and doodling.

Trump claims he couldn't have made Epstein's creepy birthday card, but allow Jon Stewart to counter with exhibits A through Z pic.twitter.com/7rcnAHQRL7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 22, 2025

Previously, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart also shared evidence of Trump using the word Enigma on previous occasions. At the same time, the news satire program showcased some famous doodles of skyscrapers drawn by POTUS.

WSJ highlighted that hand-drawn sketches with heavy marker and similar strokes “have been attributed to Trump and auctioned for charity.” The WSJ story has received criticism from the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance.