Did Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek say “first come first serve” following viral US Open hat snatching backlash? Viral statement debunked

Piotr Szczerek has been in the news after he allegedly snatched Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a young fan at the US Open (Image via Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Following the hat-snatching controversy at the ongoing US Open, a Polish businessman, Piotr Szczerek, has received online backlash since the past few days. Amid the online outrage, a statement was attributed to the CEO of Drogbruk, a landscaping and paving company in Poland.

According to The Economic Times, the statement originated from GoWork, a Polish job-searching platform. The outlet reported that a translated version made its way to social media and fetched more criticism for the Polish CEO. The unfounded claims allege that Szczerek said:

“The recent incident at the tennis match has caused a disproportionate online uproar. It’s all about the famous hat, of course. Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served.”

The unconfirmed statement continues:

“Let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat. It’s just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it. Regarding online hate, I remind you that insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability.”

In the end, the CEO allegedly threatened the haters with legal action, which got more criticism from the internet users. However, it remains unconfirmed whether Piotr Szczerek issued a statement or not.

According to The Times of India, he has been inactive online after deactivating his social media handles following the backlash.

Additionally, a fake statement of Piotr’s wife, Anna Szczerek, also made its way to the internet. Thus, the viral quote attributed to Drogbruk CEO is likely fabricated, and he did not say anything. According to the New York Post, Piotr is also attempting to make amends after the controversy.

Moreover, Kamil Majchrzak, who offered his hat to the kid at the US Open, described the situation as “some kind of confusion” during a chat with the Post. The tennis pro revealed that the Polish businessman attempted to make things right with the young fan and his family.

Piotr Szczerek was caught on camera while allegedly snatching a hat given to a kid at the US Open

After his second-round win against ninth seed Karen Khachanov, Kamil Majchrzak gave autographs to the audience members when he tried handing his hat to a young fan, later identified as Brock. As the kid tried to gather the souvenir from Majchrzak, another person beside him allegedly snatched it and handed it to his partner.

The incident was captured on camera, and many identified the man as Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Drogbruk. As the businessman received online hate, Kamil Majchrzak personally contacted Brock and his family and offered him another hat. The tennis star also posted about the meeting via his Instagram Stories.

Later, during a chat with the New York Post, the player recounted the incident from his perspective and said:

“I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

He also mentioned:

“He [Piotr Szczerek] also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her. So, maybe he can make things right himself.”

During the conversation, Majchrzak confirmed that Szczerek’s company sponsors Poland's tennis federation. Per Tenis Magazyn, the Polish businessman is also an amateur competitive tennis player. The outlet also confirmed that it was Anna who introduced Piotr to the sport.