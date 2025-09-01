Polish CEO who snatched tennis hat from child faces review bombing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: A general view as Dude Perfect performs during Arthur Ashe Kid's Day ahead of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A viral, controversial moment at the 2025 US Open has sparked outrage after Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was filmed snatching a signed hat intended for a young fan from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred following Majchrzak's stunning five-set victory against Karen Khachanov, when he attempted to gift his cap to a child rooting for him in the crowd.

Before the boy could grab it, Szczerek grabbed the hat and quickly tucked it into his wife's bag. The move was captured and circulated on the internet. Quite expectedly, it became the talk of the town in a while.

TERRIBLE! Pro tennis player attempts to give a hat to a child at the US Open. An adult steps in and vultures it. Who does this?



Should there be any punishment?

Fortunately, the young fan did not miss out on the special moment. He later got the chance to meet Kamil, turning the controversy into a memorable experience for the young fan.

Piotr Szczerek slammed after snatching the tennis souvenir meant for the young boy

The viral video sparked an uproar across social media platforms. Netizens have been sharing the footage, expressing their views against the CEO of the Poland-based company, Drogbruk, for pulling away the cap directly from Majchrzak’s hand as the player tried to gift it to a young fan named Brock.

According to a Dexerto report, the child was stunned and tried asking for the signed treasure from Majchrzak. He can be seen calling out, "What are you doing?" as Szczerek quickly stuffed the hat into his wife's bag. Despite Brock's attempts to get Majchrzak's attention, the player didn't notice what had happened.

The clip, spreading rapidly on the internet, has been viewed tens of millions of times, sparking outrage among fans who labeled Szczerek’s actions disgraceful and disappointing. Social media users quickly identified the man as a Polish millionaire and CEO, leading to a review bombing of his company and harsh criticism on Polish forums. Hindustan Times cited a report by MARCA, noting that he has deactivated his social media accounts as the backlash intensified.

Nothing is more disgusting than a child bully.

He is Piotr Szczerek, the owner of the Polish Drogbruk company, stealing the cap of Kamil Majchrzak during the US open.

Disgusting people.

The criticism was taken to a Polish job site as well. Angry commenters called him names by remarking "sack of garbage," "common thief," "shameful jerk," and "primitive scammer."

Fortunately, the story ended on a positive note for Brock. After realizing what had happened, Majchrzak turned to Instagram, writing,

"After the match, I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy... Could you help me find the kid from my match?”

With help from fans, the boy was located, and Majchrzak arranged a personal meeting. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, he shared glimpses of their reunion, where he presented Brock with signed gifts and posed for photos. Posting the heartening memory, the athlete captioned,

“Hello World, Together with Brock, we wish you a great day!”

