Did viral US Open hat snatcher Piotr Szczerek’s wife react to backlash? Viral “poor people” post explored

Piotr Szczerek went viral after allegedly snatching Kamil Majchrzak's hat from a young fan (Image via Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of landscaping and paving company Drogbruk, has been under fire on the internet for the past few days.

He has been receiving online backlash after seemingly snatching a hat from a kid at the US Open. Piotr stood beside the child when the tennis pro, Kamil Majchrzak, offered him his hat. While the Polish businessman is receiving hate, an alleged statement from his wife has surfaced on the internet.

According to the viral tweet, Anna Szczerek allegedly called out the social media users criticizing her husband. The X account claimed that Piotr Szczerek’s wife addressed the critics as “poor people,” while suggesting they shouldn’t have access to the internet. The unconfirmed statement continues:

“You can’t use this tool correctly. Informed, Polish mental poverty together with straw in shoes gives the result that we all see. If we take into account the circumstances of the pseudo-scard, this kid simply got a pro bono life lesson. Let him be happy. Greetings.”

However, the X user later admitted that the statement was fabricated in a reply to another user. Thus, Anna Szczerek has not publicly addressed the online backlash despite the viral claims.

On the other hand, another statement attributed to her husband is also making the rounds on social media.

Some online users have accused Piotr Szczerek of threatening legal action against those criticizing him. However, the Polish CEO has seemingly deactivated his social media handles after the controversy erupted.

The alleged statement featuring legal threats is likely fake, with unconfirmed sources.

Piotr Szczerek is attempting to make things right with the young fan, Kamil Majchrzak claims

The Polish tennis star was giving autographs to the fans at the US Open when the viral hat-snatching incident happened. After Kamil Majchrzak learned about it, he reached out to the young fan, Brock, and gave him another hat.

He also shared the heartwarming moment via Instagram Stories. While sharing the photo with the fan, he wrote:

“Hello World, Together with Brock, we wish you a great day!”

Later, Majchrzak spoke with the New York Post, describing the incident as “some kind of confusion.”

The player revealed that Piotr Szczerek’s company also sponsors the tennis federation in Poland. Recounting the incident, Majchrzak said:

“I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

Majchrzak also told the outlet that Szczerek is attempting to make things right with the young fan and his family. He shared:

“He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her. So, maybe he can make things right himself.”

As of this writing, Anna and Piotr Szczerek have seemingly maintained a distance from social media. The couple has yet to issue a statement about the US Open incident.