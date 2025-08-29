Did Joe Gibbs pass away? Claim debunked as legendary coach death hoax sparks concern

Joe Gibbs is well and alive, the Game Plan for Life team confirmed on Thursday (Image via Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs recently became the subject of online speculation when some social media accounts posted about the unfounded claims of his demise. The unconfirmed news also sparked concern among internet users, with many sending condolences to the former coach of the Washington Redskins (currently known as the Washington Commanders).

Soon after the false reports went viral, Game Plan for Life (@gameplanforlife) was quick to debunk the rumors. The team behind the non-profit organization/ministry started by Joe Gibbs issued a statement via Facebook and Instagram, refuting the death hoax and reaffirming that the celebrated ex-NFL coach and auto racing team owner is alive and well. They wrote:

“We are aware of false reports circulating online about Coach Joe Gibbs. We want to assure you that these claims are entirely untrue — Coach Gibbs is alive and well.”

The Game Plan for Life team encouraged the readers to verify the source and be mindful of the information they share online. They concluded:

“Out of respect for Coach Gibbs, his family, and our community, we ask that you join us in ensuring the truth is what gets shared. Thank you for your continued prayers, encouragement, and support.”

Previously, the social media accounts of the NPO/ministry shared a clip of Joe Gibbs speaking to the crowd at Indy race weekend. Later, the team confirmed that the former NFL coach will appear at the Darlington Race on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

According to the official announcement, he will be seen at the Game Plan for Life trailer in the fan zone, between 4 and 5 pm.

Internet users lash out under the viral post after the Joe Gibbs death hoax got debunked

The rumors around the former Redskins coach seemingly originated from a now-unavailable Facebook post by Chad Smith (Chaddy98z28). Someone posted a similar post in the FB group, REDSKINS 100% FANS. Initially, a section of users shared their concern, but many verified the news before calling out the original poster for sharing the death hoax.

“Did a Google search, there is no information that Joe Gibbs passed. False information,” Fran Gower wrote.

“Oh, another Redskins fan page to unfollow for posting crap. Bye!,” Tait Hansen shared.

“W** is wrong with you ?..you need to be dealt with harshly,” Crystal Redding commented.

“The person who wrote this is still reeling from the fact that both of his parents were highly disappointed in him while growing up,” Chuck Dimond trolled the original poster for sharing the fake news.

A user (Barry King) criticized the platform:

“this app need to be banned from social media. for posting LIES.”

Another user (James Wandall) voiced the same opinion:

“FB has become an absolute JOKE regarding any source of news in the world...it's shameful..smh”

The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach is alive, while actively working with Game Plan for Life and his racing team. Born in November 1984, the decorated NFL and motorsport personality will turn 85 in November this year.

Hard to fathom that this picture was taken just last night. RIP Coy Gibbs. pic.twitter.com/AHuuoEGqiA — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) November 6, 2022

However, the Joe Gibbs Racing owner has endured two personal tragedies in recent years. His older son, Jason Dean (aka, J. D.), passed away in 2019 following a long battle with neurological brain disease. In 2022, Joe’s other son and J. D.’s younger brother, Coy, died in his sleep hours after he celebrated his son Ty Gibbs’s Xfinity Series championship win.