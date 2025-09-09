Did Epstein Birthday Book reference Kevin Spacey? All we know as Bill Clinton and Trump alleged note to disgraced financier triggers outrage

A billboard in Times Square calls for the release of the Epstein Files on July 23, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

The release of the multiple documents from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has triggered widespread outrage after the names of several high profile politicians, businessmen and other prominent men were mentioned throughout a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein. On September 8, the House Oversight Committee released countless records from Epstein’s estate, which included the 238-page long birthday book containing letters and references to people he allegedly knew, which was compiled by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as per CNN.

Epstein’s birthday book also contains a reference to actor Kevin Spacey. As per The Daily Beast, a letter from the “assistants” section of the compilation written by a 22-year-old hostess lists Spacey as one of the people she met while working for Epstein. According to a photograph of the letter shared by the publication, the letter states,

“I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonia Verglas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and businessmen.”

As per The Daily Beast, the letter ends with a few suggestive photographs attached by the writer.

NEW: We are publicly releasing the documents subpoenaed from the Epstein Estate.



— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 8, 2025

What has Kevin Spacey said about his relation to Jeffrey Epstein?

Kevin Spacey, who was himself embroiled in multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits but found not liable for any wrongdoing, was once seen with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell at Buckingham Palace, as per The New York Post. Responding to the meeting, Spacey said,

“This Maxwell woman, she was one of many people to sit down next to me in that throne room. I have no relationship with her. I had no relationship with [Epstein]. I mean he’s not my friend. I am not a confidant. I’ve never spent time with him…I never went to Jeffrey Epstein’s island. I did not know him and I never saw him or her after that morning at Buckingham Palace. He didn’t even come to Buckingham Palace, she was only there.”

During Spacey’s appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he also commented on meeting Epstein with President Bill Clinton. The Independent noted that the actor said he once accompanied President Clinton to a humanitarian mission in Africa in 2002, for which they travelled with Epstein and many “young girls” on the disgraced financier’s private jet. The publication noted that according to Spacey, he had never met Epstein before and was not aware that the plane belonged to him. Recounting that he felt uncomfortable, Spacey said,

“I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls. We were like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

DON'T MISS THIS: Hollywood Actor Kevin Spacey confessed that Bill Clinton rode on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet with many "young girls.”



— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2025

Spacey even commented on the recent Epstein files controversy which has been in the news following the start of President Donald Trump’s second term in office. With a huge chunk of commentators, prominent personalities and citizens demanding the release of incriminating evidence on those related to sexual crimes committed by those related to the late Epstein, Spacey added to the demands by posting on X,

“Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has.”

The recent release of Epstein’s birthday book by the House Oversight Committee made public a letter allegedly written by President Clinton to Epstein, and also included a note with a lewd illustration allegedly made by President Trump for Epstein, both of whom deny any long-term association with Epstein.

As per The Daily Beast, the book also includes another mention of Trump in addition to letters by disgraced lawyer Alan Dershowitz and the founder of Victoria’s Secret, Leslie Wexner. A letter allegedly attributed to the current U.K. ambassador in Washington, Peter Mandelson is also included in the compilation.