Did Drake admit defeat to Kendrick Lamar? Rapper's new track "That's Just How I Feel" as part of his ICEMAN rollout explored

Drake recently uploaded one of the latest episodes from the ICEMAN series. In the video, he apparently reflected on his performance during the beef with Kendrick Lamar last summer.

In the video, Drizzy could be seen riding around the entire city while listening to That's Just How I Feel. At one point in the middle of the track, he seemingly talked about the aforementioned feud with Lamar.

The Canadian rapper rapped,

"And I really did f*ck up the summer, not the way I f*cked up last summer."

As could be seen, Drake did not clearly reveal that he was talking about the beef with Kendrick Lamar, but the same was speculated by people on social media platforms. The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar had become one of the notable ones in the history of hip-hop. This feud was also the foundation of the lawsuit that Drizzy filed against UMG, over Kendrick's track Not Like Us.

Fans are currently very excited with the upcoming album of the Canadian rapper. The excitement stemmed both from Drizzy's stardom as well as intrigue related to his creative process. As of now, the video has already garnered more than 63K views as well as over 6.3K likes, since it was uploaded just a few hours ago.

Drake seemingly took shots at Kendrick Lamar in a different song from the upcoming album

While in the latest clip, Drake seemingly suggested and reflected on his mistake during the beef with Kendrick Lamar, in another clip, he apparently took shots at the Compton rapper. In July 2025, the Canadian rapper debuted a new single on YouTube, named What Did I Miss.

According to The Hindustan Times, Drake conducted a livestream where he spoke about his much-anticipated studio album and also the aforementioned single. One verse in the track sounded,

"I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since Headlines."

Even here, the rapper did not make a direct reference to Kendrick Lamar. However, the mentioned of "Pop Out" made netizens connect the lyrics to Kendrick.

For the unversed, in 2024, Kendrick organized the Pop Out concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. This was around the time that the beef between the two popular rappers was happening.

As far as the upcoming album is concerned, no solid details about the release date has been specified as of now. This project will reportedly act like a follow-up to Drizzy's previously released album Some Sexy Songs 4 U. This will also be his first solo album since he released the last one named For All the Dogs, back in 2023.

Fans have expressed excitement for the upcoming release and have been thoroughly enjoying the tracks that have been unveiled. Many have also shared their opinions on social media about the recent drops by the Canadian rapper.

For instance, under the latest YouTube video of That's Just How I Feel, many fans commented that they liked the first part of the song more. According to many of them, it reminded them of Drizzy's classic tracks that he had made in the past.