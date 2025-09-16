Did Bob Seger honor Charlie Kirk with a tribute mid-performance at his concert? Viral claim debunked

Bob Seger has not responded to the rumors about him that are emerging online (Image via Getty)

Certain reports have claimed that Bob Seger paid tribute to Charlie Kirk. The viral rumors stated that the singer requested the general public to maintain a minute of silence for Kirk during a performance at a stadium. Apart from Kirk, Seger reportedly expressed grief for the 9/11 victims.

The claims were shared through a fan page titled Amplified Souls. The timeline of the page has been flooded with other reports related to Charlie Kirk and Bob Seger.

However, the news of Seger paying tribute to the late political activist is not true. Bob has not addressed anything about Charlie’s death through any statement so far, and he has not performed at any stadium recently. On the other hand, Seger himself has yet to respond to the viral reports.

The post of Amplified Souls also reads that Bob reportedly started to sing God Bless America as part of his tribute to Charlie Kirk.

Apart from this, another rumor is grabbing attention on social media. A report by Radiant Moon on September 11, 2025, claimed that Bob decided to take care of the educational and living expenses of Charlie Kirk’s children after his death.

The outlet even shared an alleged statement by Bob Seger, where he said that children do not deserve to lose their father and future at the same time. Seger also mentioned:

“Charlie and I did not share the same politics, but we shared a belief that you give back what this life gives you. This is my way of keeping that promise to humanity – through his children.”

JD Vance criticized people who were celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death

Vice President JD Vance was the guest host for the latest episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, which aired on Monday, September 15. Notably, Vance’s appearance was a tribute to the media personality, who was one of his close friends over the years.

According to BBC News, multiple individuals, including teachers and pilots, have been suspended so far for sharing inappropriate social media posts about Kirk’s death. Vance referred to the same people by saying:

“Call them out, and hell, call their employer. We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility.”

Kirk was shot dead last week at Utah Valley University. Authorities have already arrested a suspect named Tyler Robinson around a day after Charlie died. During the investigation, a rifle and a screwdriver were recovered from the place where the incident happened, as per the BBC.

While speaking to Fox and Friends on September 15, 2025, FBI director Kash Patel shared an update by saying:

“I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody.”

Although Tyler Robinson remains in custody, no charges have been filed against him, and his court appearance date is yet to be finalized.