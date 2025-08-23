Dexter: Original Sin canceled after one season as Paramount shifts focus to Dexter: Resurrection

A scene from Dexter: Original Sin (Image via YouTube/@Dexter)

Paramount has decided not to move forward with a second season of Dexter: Original Sin, despite previously announcing its renewal in April 2025. Season 1 of the show originally aired between December 2024 and February 2025. According to Variety, the series had in fact been on hiatus, with no production dates set and no plans progressing for Season 2. The cancellation comes following the merger of Skydance and Paramount, when new executives, including Matt Thunell, started reevaluating Showtime's schedule.

Paramount is focusing on Dexter: Resurrection, a follow-up to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, in which Michael C. Hall reprises his iconic role of Dexter Morgan again, unlike Original Sin. Resurrection premiered on July 11, 2025, and the season finale is set for September 5, 2025. The show has had remarkable popularity, with 4.4 million multiplatform viewers in its first week of release and a 94% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, a renewal is yet to be formally announced.

As per the outlet, Paramount chose Resurrection over Original Sin to focus the franchise on Michael C. Hall’s return as the well-known antihero. This action also symbolizes Showtime's continued downfall. The once-prestigious network—long in comparison to HBO—has severely cut back on its scripted originals, which are now mostly restricted to Dexter: Resurrection, The Chi, The Agency, and Yellowjackets.

The cancellation of Original Sin shows that Showtime is focusing on popular franchises and rebranding as Paramount+ with Showtime to stay competitive in premium television.

What is Dexter: Original Sin all about?

Dexter: Original Sin, which is set in 1991, tells the tale of Dexter Morgan's birth and development into the notorious "killer of killers." While Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter in the original series, supplies the inner monologue for the younger Dexter, Patrick Gibson steps into his shoes to portray the character on screen. The cast also includes Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, Sarah Michelle Gellar (special guest star), and Patrick Dempsey.

The original showrunner and executive producer of Dexter, Clyde Phillips, returned to act as both the creator and the showrunner. The series was directed by Michael Lehmann, who was also an executive producer. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns were among the executive producers. Robert Lloyd Lewis served as producer, with production being supervised by Tara Power.

In partnership with Counterpart Studios, Showtime Studios (now Paramount Television Studios) produced the series, and Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif were in charge of Showtime Studios' production. Outside of Paramount+ markets, distribution is handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

