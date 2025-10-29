"Deserved better": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Jen Affleck's elimination

Jen Affleck with Whitney Leavitt from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars returned with a new episode, themed Halloween Night, on October 28, 2025.

Based on the judges’ scores and the live votes, Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik were eliminated from the dance competition.

While reflecting on her time in the show, Jen said that the experiment meant “everything” to her and that she had done it for her children.

Her dance partner, Jan, commended her for her progress in the competition and her efforts, calling her “a rockstar.”

For Halloween Night, Jen prepared a contemporary routine to Taylor Swift's hit track Look What You Made Me Do.

Before stepping on stage, she shared that she enjoyed celebrating Halloween with her children and that her song choice resonated with them.

Consequently, she was disappointed to be going home on Halloween Night.

Dancing with the Stars fans were equally displeased with the outcome, as many felt she deserved to stay in the show longer than some of the other participants.

As a result, viewers flocked to X to share their thoughts on Jen’s performance, as one commented:

“Jen deserved better. I hope she knows she killed it and was rated unfairly.”

Many Dancing with the Stars fans felt the judges were too critical of Jen’s performances.

“wtf do the judges want more from jen? they’re never consistent with their judging when it comes to her,” a fan wrote.

“no i feel so bad for jen she looked so defeated she definitely shouldn’t have gone home the judges didn’t even have one nice thing to say about her,” another one commented.

“Jen was treated like s**t this season, you can't change my mind. The judges commentary on each episode was just telling her everything she did wrong and hardly any encouragement at all, compared to the others where they would at least do the 'compliment sandwich' method,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I just want to hug Jen right now She did not deserve to go home!! So sorry for the spoilers. I am super furious that she was underscored the entire time she was on,” a person wrote.

“If we want to talk about someone who actually deserves sympathy votes, it’s Jen. She gave birth right before the competition started and these judges beat her up every single week but coddle Andy... “ another netizen commented.

“This was Jen and Jan’s best dance!! She’s improved so much! Andy is NOT improving. THAT MAN WAS SKIPPING IN A PASO DOBLE. He should’ve been sent home for that alone,” a fan posted.

What did the judges say about Jen Affleck’s Halloween Night act on Dancing with the Stars?

While reviewing Jen’s performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba mentioned that the beginning of her act was “off the charts.”

However, she still felt the routine lacked consistency. As a result, she advised Jen to be aware of her entire body.

“I see the potential in you,” Carrie Ann added.

Derek Hough echoed Carrie Ann’s sentiments, but commended her for doing a “fantastic” first season.

Guest judge Cheryl Burke urged Jen and Jan to work on their connection on stage, noting that their act was the best dance of the season so far.

Bruno Tonioli, on the other hand, said, “When you’re thinking, you lose momentum.” Consequently, he advised her to let go, so each movement carried on to the next.

That said, he gave her an eight, as did the other panelists, bringing her total to 32 points out of 40.

However, it was not enough to retain her spot in the competition, which was why she and her dance partner were sent packing.

Stay tuned for more updates.