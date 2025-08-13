“We’ve been through so much together”: Demi Lovato reveals how reuniting with the Jonas Brothers was a healing experience

Demi Lovato Describes Reunion With Jonas Brothers as a Healing Experience (Image via Getty)

Demi Lovato gave fresh insights into her recent stage reunion with the Jonas Brothers, calling it a "healing" experience for her. The singer talked about the event on the Chicks in the Office podcast, which came out Tuesday, August 12, two days after she showed up as a surprise guest at the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary tour kickoff in New Jersey.

Lovato teamed up with Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas at MetLife Stadium to sing "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing," two tracks from their Camp Rock team. This was the first time in a long while that the group had performed together.

Lovato said the song choices and their shared past made the get-together unique.

“It was so healing for me, too,” Lovato said. “We’ve been through so much together, all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I. It was really, really great to spend time with them."

Demi Lovato reflects on full-circle moment with Jonas Brothers at anniversary show

The performance came together on short notice. Lovato remembered getting the invite from Joe Jonas just seven days before the concert. The brothers said Lovato had played a big role in their music journey, and they wanted her to be part of their milestone show.

“Joe just asked me last week,” she recalled. “Like, ‘Hey, what are you doing next week? You’ve been a huge part of our journey … This show is really important to us and we would love to have you there.'”

Backstage, the reunion extended beyond the stage performance. Lovato mentioned that the siblings took time to bond with her spouse, musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, whom she tied the knot with in May.

She described the introductions and interactions as meaningful, adding that it was an opportunity for everyone to reconnect in a more personal setting.

The event also aligned with Lovato’s current creative direction, which includes revisiting moments from earlier in her career. In the weeks leading up to the show, she had revisited iconic fan memories, including well-known internet memes and nostalgic references from her Disney Channel era. Performing “This Is Me,” which she noted as the first major song of her career, fit naturally into this retrospective approach.

“It was an instant, ‘Let’s do this,'” Lovao said on the podcast. “In this new era of mine, too, I’m throwing it back to the memes, and some of the things I’ve been posting have been really nostalgic. This just fit in with everything I’ve been doing, and on top of that, it’s such a meaningful song for me. ‘This Is Me’ was the first big song I’ve ever had. It was just so full circle.”

During the interview, Lovato also talked about the meaning of the reunion. She spoke about her deep history with the Jonas Brothers, stretching from their Disney Channel beginnings to their solo paths.

The Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour marks a significant milestone for the group, coinciding with the release of their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on August 8. Lovato joined their show to honor their shared past and to focus on new plans ahead. Just a week before, she dropped her single “Fast” as part of her upcoming music album.