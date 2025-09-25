“Debated herself and lost twice”: Satirical video mocking Candace Owens' Charlie Kirk assassination theories goes viral online

Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on November 01, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, November 2nd. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator and podcaster, is once again embroiled in controversy, this time not just for her views on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, but also for a parody video that has gone viral.

Brett Craig, the chief creative officer at XX-XY Athletics and a digital creator with more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, released a comedic video making fun of Owens' way of theorizing. In the video, Craig mocks the confidence with which Owen showcases her theories.

“She can connect any two events in history with yarn, thumbtacks, and unwarranted confidence. She doesn’t need sources. She is the source. She once debated herself and lost twice. Intelligence agencies follow her Twitter just to see what they’re doing next," the video stated.

Brett Craig's parody referred to Owens as a person “who will never meet an obvious explanation that she can't turn into a confusing two-hour podcast." The video went on to contend jokingly that she “possesses priceless secrets, but will share them with anyone for a small subscription fee.”

"In her world, all roads lead to Israel, even cul-de-sacs. She is the most kooky podcaster in the world. But then again the Feds told us to say that," the video added.

The video rapidly spread throughout Instagram, X, and TikTok, racking up thousands of shares and creating discussion among Owens’ supporters and critics alike. Many applauded the sarcasm as it highlighted what they understood as an opportunistic attitude from Owens in the wake of a tragedy.

A look into Candace Owens' statement and backlash from allies

Candace Owens has spent the past week using her platform to refute the official narrative of Kirk’s killing during a speaking event in Utah. Although the individual charged with aggravated murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, Owens invoked the idea that there was something larger at play.

This includes data that connected billionaire Bill Ackman, and even Israeli officials, to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Even with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ackman both issuing statements declaring it false, Owens stood firm in her belief that Kirk was targeted because he was vocal in his criticism of the situation in Gaza.

“Netanyahu was doing a ton of Podcasts in America, he went PBD, Officer Tatum, Nelk Boys but does anyone find it weird he didn’t go on Charlie Kirk’s Podcast?”



Her remarks have received negative criticism, not only from opponents on the political left but from her allies within the movement of evangelical Christians. Rob McCoy, a pastor and co-chair in the faith division of Turning Point USA, publicly called out Owens last week.

McCoy urged Owens to "honor Kirk" instead of sharing unconfirmed hearsay, and added that Kirk would have never spoken about Owens that way had the roles been reversed.

"My only comment I offer regarding Candace is this: I only wish at this tragic time of mourning she would be the friend to Charlie that he was to her. He would never have treated Candace or her family in such a way had God forbid this tragedy been hers," he said in a statement.

Craig’s parody emphasizes just how quickly satire and internet culture respond to political controversies. Candace Owens’ podcast currently sits atop many Spotify trending charts, second only to Kirk’s own show, which now regularly features Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck since his death.