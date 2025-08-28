"Death before dishonor" - Young Thug doubles down on self defense after leaked audio showed him allegedly snitching on Peewee Roscoe

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

An audio recording of an alleged conversation between Young Thug and law enforcement has surfaced online. In the viral audio, the rapper appeared to be dropping names of individuals involved in alleged criminal activities. According to Complex, this sparked allegations of him snitching on Peewee Roscoe. The allegations prompted Thug to respond on social media.

In one tweet, posted on August 28, the rapper wrote,

"Stop trying to make me one of those boys 😂 death before dishonor this way kids."

In a previous tweet dated Wednesday, August 27, Thug wrote,

"They didn't play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?"

After the remarks by Thug began going viral, Peewee Roscoe too shared his response. In the clip, Roscoe opened up about his relationship with Young Thug, and even happened to call him "clean as Listerine" and that he did what one should do during interrogation. In the video, Roscoe additionally stated,

"Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? When you go into the interrogation room, that's what you do. He did what a tax-paying citizen do or real street n*gga. Kept it solid. Kept it overly real. Really tried to pull me out the hole."

According of Peewee Roscoe, Thug had "kept it silent" and "kept it overly real" in the video capturing the apparent conversation with the law enforcement. For the unversed, Roscoe was accused of shooting at Lil Wayne's tour bus in the year 2015.

Exploring more about the viral clip of Young Thug

While the clip had been going quite viral now, according to reports by Complex, it has been speculated that the clip is about two years old. It also needs to be considered that the audio clip capturing Young Thug's alleged conversation with the law enforcement is completely unverified as of now.

At one point during the clip, the man who appeared to be Thug clarified that he wasn't sure if Peewee Roscoe shot at Lil Wayne's bus. He said,

"They said Roscoe, but I don't wanna block out y'all's case by saying Roscoe ain't do that."

According to Complex, the unverified clip have shocked Thug's fans. This particularly happened since the rapper had previously called out and criticized people for allegedly snitching on others. The rapper had reportedly taken digs aiming at many including Kid Cudi and Gunna, for the same purpose.

Many other artists such as Lil Baby and Southside reportedly even had agreed with Young Thug and stated that they would never work with Gunna. Complex reports suggested that Thug had lately expressed his take on people who apparently snitched. Earlier in July, he even wrote that rappers who snitched should just "go gospel." In the tweet, Young Thug wrote,

"If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin."