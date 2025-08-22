"We are moving in the right direction"; Cracker Barrel dismisses backlash of logo change amid ongoing controversy

Cracker Barrel defends its redesigned logo, calling it part of a modernization strategy, despite mounting political and cultural controversy.

The beloved restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel, has unveiled a fresh look that's drawing a storm of varied extreme reactions. The company has rolled out a simplified new logo that omits the familiar image of an elderly man leaning on a barrel and has replaced it with a modern text-only design rooted in its signature gold and brown palette. This change is part of a broader makeover that includes revamped interiors and updated menu offerings.

While Cracker Barrel insists the move is part of staying relevant in today’s market, critics are framing the revision as part of a larger cultural “controversy,”. They argue that it erases the brand’s heritage. As some brand loyalists and political figures express frustration, Cracker Barrel responds that “we are moving in the right direction,” confident the evolution will resonate widely without compromising its values.

In addressing the backlash, Cracker Barrel has made clear that the uproar over the logo update represents only a backlash from a vocal subset but not exactly a widespread rejection. Fox News reports a company spokesperson stating that while some guests are upset, the “strong performance” of newly remodeled locations demonstrates that the chain remains on a successful path.

“We’re very pleased with the trajectory of our remodeled stores… there may be a vocal minority who feel differently … but … we are moving in the right direction,” the company said.

Cracker Barrel’s CEO, Julie Felss Masino, reinforces this stance, maintaining that the change is rooted in brand heritage while geared toward modern consumer preferences. Speaking on “Good Morning America,” she affirmed,

“People like what we’re doing. Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow… the things that you love are still there.”

They now seem to have a new strategy that aims to balance legacy and relevance. Amid the political tension, conservatives, MAGA voices and public figures like Donald Trump Jr. have seized on the controversy and have labeled the logo's revision “woke”. They have also accused the company of abandoning its Americana aesthetic. Cracker Barrel, however, insists that its core values of hospitality, comfort and tradition have remained unchanged even as visual elements like the logo evolve.