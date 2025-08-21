“The things that you love are still there”: Cracker Barrel’s CEO responds to logo change backlash

Cracker Barrel Unveils New Logo and Menu Amid Brand Refresh (Image via Getty)

Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain based in Lebanon, Tennessee, has introduced a new logo and autumn menu to refresh its brand. These changes, the company's biggest visual update in almost 50 years, have got people talking, both in-person and online.

The chain showed off its new logo on August 19. It's the first text-only design since the brand's early days.

Cracker Barrel has gone full rebrand



Old Logo/Interior: New Logo/Interior: pic.twitter.com/QUTOCs9wrS — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 20, 2025

Cracker Barrel originally opened in 1969 with a text-based design, later updating it in 1977 to include an image of a man resting beside a barrel—an emblem that became closely associated with the chain. The updated logo keeps the gold and brown colors people know, but uses a more modern font.

Company representatives said the design draws inspiration from its founding elements, particularly the barrel shape and word mark.

This campaign aims to set up the chain for future growth while showcasing its long-standing identity of country hospitality. The campaign includes new TV ads, one featuring country music singer Jordan Davis.

It also offers promotional deals such as free Classic Sides with any purchase on August 23 and 24. In a chat with Good Morning America, CEO Julie Felss Masino talked about these changes.

“People like what we're doing. Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow -- the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us,” she said.

Cracker Barrel redesigns interiors and expands fall menu

Cracker Barrel's brand update includes a fresh look for its restaurant interiors. The company is changing its stores from a dark, old-fashioned Southern look to spaces with more light and a current farmhouse style.

According to the company, customers like the new designs, with many asking when their nearby Cracker Barrel will get a similar makeover.

Along with its visual makeover, Cracker Barrel has launched its new autumn menu across the country. The seasonal dishes include fresh breakfast, lunch, and dinner choices.

Standout new items are the Sausage and Egg Hashbrown Casserole, Butter Pecan French Toast Bake, and Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie.

Sweet treats like Butter Pecan Sticky Buns and Cinnamon Roll Skillet, plus drinks such as the Brown Sugar Latte and Wild Berry Tea, add to the dining selections.

With these updates, Cracker Barrel aims to strike a balance between tradition and innovation, retaining familiar elements while introducing new experiences for its guests.