Coldplay's Chris Martin asks fans at concert to "send love" to family of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Coldplay made headlines yet again following the jumbotron ‘kiss cam’ controversy for telling fans to “send love” to those suffering, including the family of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and Trump ally, who was fatally shot on September 10, 2025.

Video footage captured from Coldplay’s London concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday showed lead singer Chris Martin asking fans to send love to people around the world before they performed Fix You.

“For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this, and send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world. There are so many places that might need it today,” he said with his hands raised in the air.

Chris continued:

“So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family. You can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.”

Coldplay remembers Charlie Kirk, despite the late activist’s negative opinion on their music

In a December 2024 Rolling Stone cover story, Coldplay’s Chris Martin mentioned that it was their “mission” to “fly the flag for love being an approach to all things.”

Since not everyone applied that to their daily approach, Coldplay made it their agenda to push forward that narrative, to overpower hate with love and positivity.

The moment for Charlie Kirk’s family at their concert was a testament to their goal.

Kirk, on the other hand, was not a fan of the band or their music.

In a July 2025 video of The Charlie Kirk Show, the late activist said that he would “rather be caught dead” than be at a Coldplay concert.

“I would rather go to a WNBA game than go to a Coldplay concert. Couldn’t think of something more boring and banal and a waste of time. But it’s fine, it’s a free society, you can do whatever you want,” he said.

He added that he found Coldplay’s music “very hard to listen to.”

Kirk made the statements as part of commenting on the viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Kristin Cabot, caught on the ‘kiss cam.’

Despite Kirk’s take on their music, Coldplay remained true to their mission and asked fans to send love to his grieving family.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah

Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, an organization formed to foster the culture of conservatism on school campuses and among the youth.

He was fatally shot in the neck while debating students at Utah Valley University. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the news of his death hours after the incident.

Police began their hunt for the killer and, on September 12, had the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, taken into custody.

According to investigators, it was Robinson’s father who confronted his son after recognizing him in images released by law enforcement.

He eventually spoke to the youth pastor, who alerted the US Marshals.

Later, his father persuaded Robinson to surrender to the police, a development that investigators saw as a turning point in the case.

Robinson is currently being held at the Utah County Jail, where he awaits his court appearance on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more updates.