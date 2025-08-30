"We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment": Coldplay issues an apology for cancelling and rescheduling final two Wembley concerts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 22: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Nissan Stadium on July 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Coldplay has issued an apology to fans after announcing that the final two shows of their 10-night residency at Wembley Stadium will no longer take place as planned. The group, with Chris Martin in front, confirmed that the upcoming industrial action by London Underground staff has forced them to postpone the shows planned for September 7 and 8.

The strikes, set up by the RMT union and scheduled to roll out on September 5 for over a week, are the main cause for this quick swap.

The band, Coldplay, has made some changes to their big concert at Wembley Stadium because of a strike on the London Underground that disrupted travel arrangements. They shared a note on social media saying the last two shows can't happen on the planned dates, as safety concerns over transporting tens of thousands of fans left officials unable to grant an event licence.

To avoid outright cancellations, the show originally set for September 7 is now scheduled for September 6, and the one on September 8 will now take place on September 12. The band also apologized to their fans for the trouble this shift has brought. In their words:

"We're sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we've been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run. Without a Tube service, it's impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September. To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule... We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes"

Coldplay also told fans that tickets for postponed dates will still be honored. People can receive their refund until September 2 if they are unable to attend the show. Any returned passes will be released for public sale on September 3 through Ticketmaster. The band's shows on August 30, August 31, September 3, and September 4 will proceed as planned.

This is a big mark in history as Coldplay becomes the first band to lead Wembley Stadium ten times in one year, surpassing the previous record of eight held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

