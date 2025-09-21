Charlie Kirk memorial service: Where to watch live, timing, attendees expected, and more explored

Charlie Kirk Memorial Service Set in Arizona with High-Profile Attendees (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A public memorial service honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The event is organized by Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, and is expected to draw a significant audience, including political figures and public personalities.

Charlie Kirk, 31, lost his life while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities arrested the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, on September 11.

Kirk's passing has sparked messages of sympathy and remembrance across the country. Turning Point USA called him "an American legend" and highlighted the lasting effect he had on conservative activism.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.



The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

Charlie Kirk memorial service: Location, timing, speakers, and live coverage

The memorial service will take place at State Farm Stadium, where the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals play. This stadium fits 63,400 people but can stretch to over 73,000 to host a bigger crowd.

They plan to open the doors at 8 a.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. Eastern Time, while the program kicks off at 11 a.m. local time, or 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Attendance is on a “first come, first serve” basis, with prior registration through the Turning Point USA website required.

Many prominent individuals will speak at the memorial. Erika Kirk, who is Kirk's widow, will be one of them. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are also on the list.

The lineup of speakers includes White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard will also take part.

Joining them are Donald Trump Jr. political commentator Tucker Carlson, and Stephen Miller, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, plus more.

People who can’t make it in person can watch live coverage through several networks and platforms. USA TODAY plans to stream the service live.

News outlets like CBS News, CNN, Fox News, ABC News, and NewsNation will also cover it.

Turning Point USA says the service will focus on celebrating Kirk’s life and his role in political activism.

Organizers have shared that the memorial will give visitors a chance to honor Kirk and listen to stories from those who worked with him and were shaped by his efforts.

Supporters and politicians come together to honor Kirk's legacy. Local authorities handle planning at State Farm Stadium to make the gathering safe and well-organized.