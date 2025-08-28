“About to get evicted from my mansion”: Cardi B jokes about being “poor” while urging fans to buy box sets of upcoming album ‘Am I the Drama?’

Cardi B Promotes ‘Am I the Drama?’ Box Sets (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Rapper Cardi B recently took to social audio platform Spaces to promote box sets for her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, while also sharing insights into her personal and financial challenges. This album is her first full album since Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018.

While talking live, Cardi spoke to her fans. She asked them to buy the box sets, saying that sales help the album do well overall. As she talked, she joked about her money situation. She said she was "poor", "about to get evicted" from her big house and might lose her fancy cars.

"Please support the box sets. They count for album sales, and I need you guys to donate for the album sales because I'm poor," she said.

"I'm about to get evicted from my mansion. They're about to repo all my cars. They're about to take my Lambos and my Rolls-Royce," Cardi continued. "I couldn't even get my pool cleaned this week, you know what I'm saying? I'm fu**ed up in the game right now."

The PRETTY & PETTY boxset and alt cover for AM I THE DRAMA? are available NOW… support a working single mother of 3 and get yours now! 😂💕 https://t.co/ctvTAGv9gJ pic.twitter.com/RFCUlN1EwM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 27, 2025

The rapper opened up about being a single mother, sharing that she'd been checking out smaller homes for her and her three kids. She mentioned that she'd put a big chunk of her money into making her latest music video for "Imaginary Playerz," which meant she had to rethink her spending.

Cardi emphasized the importance of fan support, urging her audience to help a “working single mother of three” by purchasing the album box sets.

Cardi B shares personal struggles while promoting Am I the Drama?

Cardi’s remarks touched on the broader challenges she faces as a public figure managing multiple responsibilities. She mentioned the big costs of owning two homes, saying her monthly mortgage bills are around $46,000. She admitted she’s not sure how to keep up with those costs while staying focused on her career.

Alongside her work promoting projects, Cardi B is tied up in a civil assault case. At a court session on August 27, she answered questions about an earlier incident with former security guard Emani Ellis. Cardi described Ellis as “security heavy” and said the situation involved them being face-to-face. She shared her thoughts on Ellis’s physical stature compared to her own, noting Ellis seemed stronger and more suited for security work.

Sharing personal stories and promoting her career during the livestream gave fans a rare look into the rapper’s life. The box sets for Am I the Drama? are now available, giving fans an opportunity to support the release while gaining insight into Cardi B’s ongoing work and personal experiences.