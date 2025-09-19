Candace Owens releases a photo of Tyler Robinson allegedly taken at Dairy Queen in Orem after Charlie Kirk's assassination at 6:38 pm

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 07: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on September 07, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. This taping marks the first time that the show was filmed and aired in the same day. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

More than a week after Charlie Kirk's assassination, American commentator and author Candace Owens has reportedly dropped a photo of the suspected gunman Tyler Robinson. The photo suggested that Tyler was apparently at Dairy Queen in Orem, at around 6.38 pm local time. According to the image, Tyler went there just minutes after the assassination.

Along with the image, Candance also told her X audience,

"It is a very clear image of Tyler Robinson allegedly taken. I’ll say allegedly for safety here, but it's looking right. According to my timeline, allegedly taken at 6:38pm at a nearby Dairy Queen."

Since then, the image has been circulated across various social media platforms including X. She further spoke about alleged Tyler Robinson in the image, and said,

"You have gone through great pains to hide your face to change your outfit. But wait, you didn’t fully change your outfit, did you? I’m looking at this photo and you’re wearing jeans and you’re wearing the maroon shirt. Now we have a 50/50 combo of the outfits."

Candace Owens added that the fast food joint was located at an area that was about 17 minutes drive from Utah Valley University. She further believed that there was something "problematic" with the location. Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the viral image. Some even claimed that it was AI-generated.

A user apparently scanned the image on wasitAI. And the result read as "We are quite confident that this image, or significant part of it, was created by AI."

Candace Owens said that she felt that the suspect Tyler Robinson looked "content" in the image

Candace Owens went about expressing further about the viral image, that she claimed was of Tyler who apparently visited the food joint after assassinating Charlie Kirk. Owens claimed that one factor about the image made her most uncomfortable and that was Tyler apparently seeming "content."

According to reports by The Times of India, Owens called Tyler a "psychopath" and continued by saying,

"The biggest thing that jumps at me is he looks kind of content there. So he’s got to be a full-blown psychopath wearing half of what the feds told us he was wearing in the morning and half of what the feds told us that he was wearing during the shooting."

She noted that Tyler did not seem anxious or shaken after the assassination. Candace argued that it was peculiar that he wanted to have a meal shortly after murdering someone in broad daylight. Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged with capital murder and prosecutors have confirmed that they will seek death penalty for him.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed a motive behind the assassination. However, a few messages from Tyler suggested that he was not fond of Charlie Kirk's views. During the time of the assassination, Kirk was reportedly taking up a student's question at the Utah Valley University.

Law enforcement officials have further recovered a firearm that allegedly was used to assassinate Kirk. Meanwhile, condolences and tributes to Charlie Kirk have flooded social media platforms.