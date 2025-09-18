“Brian 'Kill The Homeless' Kilmeade is still on the air”: Brian Krassenstein defends Jimmy Kimmel as he calls out Fox News' Brian Kilmeade

Nexstar and ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely (Image via Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, September 17, Nexstar and ABC announced their decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off-air indefinitely.

The media company and the network took the action after the host received backlash for his remarks on MAGA’s reaction after Charlie Kirk’s murder during his Monday night monologue. While Kimmel has not reacted to the announcement, many have spoken in his favor on social media.

Entrepreneur and political commentator Brian Krassenstein also tweeted:

“BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel's show is reportedly set to stop airing on ABC after he made a mistake about the Charlie Kirk killer.”

Krassenstein then highlighted the controversy sparked by Fox News presenter Brian Kilmeade and wrote:

“Meanwhile Fox News continues to employ people who called for the murder of homeless people.”

Meanwhile, Brian "Kill The Homeless" Kilmeade is still on the air — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 18, 2025

Brian Krassenstein described the ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! as “utterly pathetic.” In another tweet, he named Brian Kilmeade, while calling him out for his recent remarks:

“Meanwhile, Brian "Kill The Homeless" Kilmeade is still on the air”

Kilmeade made problematic remarks during the September 10 episode of Fox & Friends. He was discussing the case of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed in August, with his co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. The trio shared their thoughts on the murder case, in which Decarlos Brown Jr., a homeless and mentally ill man, is a suspect.

When Jones suggested jailing the homeless people who refuse to take the resources, Kilmeade added:

“Or involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill 'em.”

After his comments triggered online outrage, Kilmeade apologized during a broadcast on Sunday. He described his remark as callous, while saying:

“I wrongly said they should get lethal injection. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Amid the controversy, the National Alliance to End Homelessness also criticized Kilmeade, calling for his termination. However, the Fox News presenter has remained on-air.

Jimmy Kimmel made remarks on MAGA and Trump in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, before Nexstar suspended his show

On Monday, September 15, the popular late-night show host talked about MAGA supporters’ reaction to the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk murder suspect. During his monologue, Kimmel accused the conservative social media users of attempting to “score political points” and said:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel continued his monologue and attacked Trump:

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving on Friday. The White House flew the flags at half staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this.”

A clip of Donald Trump played, in which he was asked about how he was holding up after Kirk’s. POTUS responded by asserting that he’s holding “very good” and then continued to talk about the construction of a ballroom at the White House. Kimmel then jokingly stated that Trump is at the fourth stage of grief, “Construction.” He further criticized the President:

“This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing.



Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community… https://t.co/Px5boYbqNR — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 17, 2025

Later, the remarks garnered backlash towards the show, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr warning Nexstar and ABC. According to Variety, Carr appeared on Benny Johnson’s podcast on Wednesday and said:

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Ultimately, Nexstar announced the suspension of Kimmel’s talk show, which Brendan Carr welcomed. The FCC Chairman thanked the media company “for doing the right thing.” Carr wrote in a tweet:

“Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.”

Carr also hoped that other broadcasters would follow Nexstar’s lead. A similar response also came from Donald Trump, who hailed ABC for suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! and described the decision as “great news for America.” He wrote on Truth Social:

“The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

He then attacked NBC by calling it “Fake News NBC.” He also labeled Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers as “total losers,” claiming their ratings are horrible. The President asked NBC to cancel both of its late-night talk shows.

For those unaware, it’s not the first time Trump has attacked Kimmel or any other TV host. POTUS has also slammed the likes of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and others in his past Truth Social posts.