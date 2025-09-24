Senators Question FCC Chair Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension, Citing 'Coordinated Attack on Free Press'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Jimmy Kimmel is seen on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has returned to television screens, but questions keep going around in Washington about why he was off the air for a bit. Now, lawmakers are pressing for answers on whether the Federal Communications Commission may have improperly influenced the decision to pull his show, setting the stage for a broader debate about free speech, government oversight, and the media's independence.

Democratic senators question the FCC over possible political targeting of media

A group of Democratic senators, led by Sen. Adam Schiff, is pushing the Federal Communications Commission for more info after recent acts against the media. They wrote to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Wednesday, asking if his moves, along with lawsuits from President Donald Trump and funding cuts to public broadcasting, signal a wider effort to undermine press freedoms. They warned that using broadcast regulations to penalize news or jokes is wrong and claimed the FCC's job is to look after the public good and interest, not to help in political payback.

Schiff and the other senators wrote (via Variety):

"... represent the most blatant and coordinated attack on the free press in American history... The FCC's regulatory authority over broadcast licenses was never intended to serve as a weapon to silence criticism or punish satirical commentary. Your agency's mission is to serve the public interest, not to act as an enforcement arm for political retribution against media outlets that displease those in power."

Kimmel's comments on "MAGA Gang" spark ABC suspension and Congressional scrutiny

Jimmy Kimmel's latest words on the "MAGA gang" and how they took Charlie Kirk's killer's side have set off a big political mess. This led to Jimmy Kimmel Live being put on hold for a bit by ABC. The network, part of Disney, stopped the show not long after FCC Chair Carr called the comment "really sick" and talked about taking potential action on local affiliates.

Even though Carr later said he wasn't too much involved, stating the choice was made by major ABC station groups Nexstar and Sinclair on their own, this issue has caught the eye of Congress.

According to Variety, Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, are now digging into whether the big skips were pushed by Nexstar's soon-to-be merger with Tegna. They are demanding transparency from the FCC or White House about this issue. This has also sparked talk inside the Republican Party, with people like Ted Cruz asking whether government involvement in broadcast content could backfire politically.

