Type keyword(s) to search

News

Bill Maher doesn't believe Jimmy Kimmel should "lose his job” over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, despite disagreeing with him

Jimmy Kimmel's show being axed from ABC has led to many fellow commentators addressing it. Bill Maher's latest take on the incident brings to light some interesting facts.
posted by Akanksha Mishra
Saturday 9/20/2025 at 4:28AM EDT
  • LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

    After the troubles Jimmy Kimmel has been facing over his statements about Charlie Kirk's shooter earlier this week, his fellow late-night host, Bill Maher, attempted to support him on-air subtly. 

    In a latest clip from Maher's show posted on X, Maher said: 

    "Look, I don't think what he said what exactly right. I don't. We don't agree on that. He just shouldn't lose his job for it." 

    Then, getting deeper into Kimmel's remark about Kirk's shooter, Maher continued:

    "He said the MAGA crowd was trying to characterize the assassin as anything but one of them, because the guy's a 22-year-old kiddie Joe, whose family was MAGA. As if 22-year-old with a trans girlfriend never rebelled against their family?"

    For the unversed, both Maher and Kimmel have spoken about Tyler Robinson without mentioning his name directly. 

    Robinson, who is a 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested on suspicion of shooting Kirk last Thursday (September 11) and has since been charged with aggravated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. 

    He's currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail and faces the death penalty if convicted of his charges. 

    Bill Maher has been canceled from ABC for his 9/11 remarks in the past

    Elsewhere on the latest episode of his show, Bill Maher also pointed out that he had gone through a similar experience as Jimmy Kimmel more than two decades ago. Maher was referring to the time when his comment about the hijackers of 9/11 got him axed from ABC.

    Maher said:

    "Life is f**king weird. It was 24 years to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me cancelled from that network and Jimmy Kimmel took my slot! Did you know that? Oh yes! I got cancelled before cancel even had a culture."

    Maher continued to show his support for Jimmy, saying:​

    "This sh*t ain't new. It's worse, we'll get to that, but ABC, they're steady. ABC stands for 'Always Be Caving'. So, Jimmy, pal, I'm with you, I support you, and on the bright side, you don't have to pretend that you like Disneyland."

    After Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was "preempted indefinitely" from ABC, the network announced hosting a "special in remembrance" for Charlie Kirk during his time slot over the weekend, starting from Friday, September 19.​

    TOPICS: Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel and Charlie Kirk controversy


More Jimmy Kimmel on Primetimer: