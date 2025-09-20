Bill Maher doesn't believe Jimmy Kimmel should "lose his job” over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, despite disagreeing with him

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

After the troubles Jimmy Kimmel has been facing over his statements about Charlie Kirk's shooter earlier this week, his fellow late-night host, Bill Maher, attempted to support him on-air subtly.

Bill Maher notices a major flaw with Jimmy Kimmel’s claim that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA.



“Jimmy. Look, I don’t think what he said was exactly right... He said the MAGA crowd was trying to characterize the assassin as anything but one of them because the guy’s family was… pic.twitter.com/OsyYVi31dY — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 20, 2025

In a latest clip from Maher's show posted on X, Maher said:

"Look, I don't think what he said what exactly right. I don't. We don't agree on that. He just shouldn't lose his job for it."

Then, getting deeper into Kimmel's remark about Kirk's shooter, Maher continued:

"He said the MAGA crowd was trying to characterize the assassin as anything but one of them, because the guy's a 22-year-old kiddie Joe, whose family was MAGA. As if 22-year-old with a trans girlfriend never rebelled against their family?"

For the unversed, both Maher and Kimmel have spoken about Tyler Robinson without mentioning his name directly.

Robinson, who is a 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested on suspicion of shooting Kirk last Thursday (September 11) and has since been charged with aggravated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

He's currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail and faces the death penalty if convicted of his charges.

​ Bill Maher has been canceled from ABC for his 9/11 remarks in the past

Bill Maher: Life is fucking weird. It was 24 years to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me canceled from that network and Jimmy Kimmel took my slot. pic.twitter.com/1HEieXCbdJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 20, 2025

Elsewhere on the latest episode of his show, Bill Maher also pointed out that he had gone through a similar experience as Jimmy Kimmel more than two decades ago. Maher was referring to the time when his comment about the hijackers of 9/11 got him axed from ABC.

Maher said:

"Life is f**king weird. It was 24 years to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me cancelled from that network and Jimmy Kimmel took my slot! Did you know that? Oh yes! I got cancelled before cancel even had a culture."

Maher continued to show his support for Jimmy, saying:​

"This sh*t ain't new. It's worse, we'll get to that, but ABC, they're steady. ABC stands for 'Always Be Caving'. So, Jimmy, pal, I'm with you, I support you, and on the bright side, you don't have to pretend that you like Disneyland."

After Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was "preempted indefinitely" from ABC, the network announced hosting a "special in remembrance" for Charlie Kirk during his time slot over the weekend, starting from Friday, September 19.​