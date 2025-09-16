"Black people don't lynch themselves" - Internet reacts to Delta State University's statement saying there was no foul play in Trey Reed's death

29 August 2025, Filderstadt: Police cordon tape can be seen in front of a bridge on the outskirts of Filderstadt. A suitcase with a body inside was found under a bridge by a small stream in Filderstadt. Photo: Markus Lenhardt/dpa (Photo by Markus Lenhardt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

On Monday, September 15, Trey Reed, a Delta State University student, was found hanging from a tree on campus. According to Delta State's University Police Chief Mike Peeler, Reed's body was discovered around 7 am local time on Monday. The tree reportedly was near the pickleball courts on the campus.

Peeler further stated that they believed that there were no indications to foul play in Reed's death. A statement suggesting the same was issued by the University as well. Meanwhile, Bolivar County Coroner's Office has retrieved the student's body and an autopsy is set to be conducted, as per reports by Fox 13 Memphis.

The statement by Peeler about possibility of no foul play, has garnered massive attention on social media platforms. Many did not seem to align with the authorities' deduction as of now. One user wrote on X,

"Black people don't lynch themselves. Rest in peace, Trey Reed."

"A Black man hanging in 2025 isn't an accident. Days after white men marched to 'fight back' for Charlie Kirk, Black folks are hunted again," added a tweet.

"They never stopped lynching Black men in the Mississippi," tweeted a netizen.

A lot of other users shared their reactions on the social media platform, that primarily was outrage. A user commented,

"Delta State has a reputation. Anyone buying the no foul play needs to look a little deeper. #TreyReed #justiceForTrey."

"Why isn't the story of Trey Reed the Black student found hanging in a tree at delta state university today all over the news?" questioned a netizen.

"TREY REED DID NOT HANG HIMSELF," believed an X user.

Everything about the statement given by police chief Michael L. Peeler during the press conference related to the death of Trey Reed

As previously mentioned, a press conference took place in which the law enforcement officials revealed a few details surrounding the demise of Trey Reed. The deceased man's identity was not revealed as soon as his body was recovered. It was only revealed later in the day that the man was Reed.

According to Michael L. Peeler, no indication to foul play could be discovered and he believed that the student died by suicide. During the press conference, Peeler further continued,

"At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. But while there is no evidence of foul play, the body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner's office."

He added,

"I have requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sherrif’s office and the Cleveland PD to assist us in this ongoing investigation."

Peeler further confirmed that Delta State University had a safe campus and a "beautiful place to be", indicating that there was no threat to the community as a whole. According to Fox 13 Memphis, classes have been postponed as of now, and the university president revealed on Monday that it is still unclear as to whey they will resume.

No additional details have been revealed as of now. The case is currently being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with other local law enforcement agencies.