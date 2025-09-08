Barack Obama goes viral for winning his third Emmy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 20: Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on August 20, 2024. The US is ready for a new chapter with 'President Kamala Harris," former President Barack Obama said Tuesday when he took the stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, in a show of support for the party's candidate for the White House. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Barack Obama, former President of the United States, was awarded his third Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Narrator on September 7, 2025 for Netflix's Our Oceans, at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Other nominees in the category included Tom Hanks, David Attenborough, and Idris Elba, but Obama's narration for Our Oceans was simply outstanding which made him beat the other nominees.

This moment ignited social media with clips of his calming voice and tributes. Fans hailed him as "the voice of a generation," which emphasized not only the excitement over an Emmy but what an incredible journey Obama has from the political powerhouse to a captivating story-teller.

Obama's narration for Our Oceans, a five-part Netflix series released in November 2024, is a lesson in emotional impact. His episode on the Indian Ocean, which highlighted coral reef conservation and the extreme impacts of climate change, touched audiences deeply but it also made global impact. It was filmed in fantastic underwater documentary style, and spectators got a sense of marine ecosystems - from colorful coral gardens to Arctic walrus colonies. Obama maintained his authoritative yet calming tone, and effectively told scientific stories about the dire state of complex environmental topics.

His earlier win for Outstanding Narrator for Our Great National Parks (2022) and Working: What We Do All Day (2023), along with Our Oceans (2025), at three Primetime Emmy Awards, shows that his voice has been a constant presence in documentary narration.

Former President Barack Obama goes from White House to a cultural icon at the Emmys

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys saw Obama compete against a stellar lineup: Idris Elba (Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!), Tom Hanks (The Americas) and David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia). His win, recognized by presenter Jordan Klepper, started a viral wormhole. Klepper's joke, "Apparently, Barack Obama couldn't make it tonight," sent users to X, where they shared GIFs of Obama's famous 2016 mic-drop, saying that Obama was "collecting Emmys like he collected campaign victories." Thousands of fans pushed the retweet button, all lauding his ability to blend seriousness and being down to earth. The viral surge of his win underscores Obama’s unacknowledged talent to connect the intersection of politics, entertainment, and advocacy to stand apart in an overstuffed field.

Obama’s post-presidency has set forth a roadmap for reinvention. Through Higher Ground, the production company he founded with Michelle Obama, he has served up a variety of recommendations for stories that educate and inspire. Our Oceans, executive producer James Honeyborne, continues to advance Obama’s environmental cause by focusing on conserving oceans and ocean conservation.

Obama has also won two Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album for Dreams from My Father (2006) and The Audacity of Hope (2008). As part of his ability to connect with everyone, the range goes from policy wonks to Netflix viewers and Obama has emerged as a cultural juggernaut.

Where to watch Our Oceans:

Netflix is streaming Barack Obama’s award-winning documentary, Our Oceans, globally. The five-part series covering the Pacific, Indian, Atlantic, Arctic, and Southern Oceans offers a beautiful look at ocean life and the vital environmental issues impacting the oceans.

