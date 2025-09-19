“Another Jimmy will be suspended soon”: Internet reacts as Jimmy Fallon praises Jimmy Kimmel, seemingly mocks trump over suspension

Jimmy Fallon visits SiriusXM Studios on November 16, 2023 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Fallon recently spoke out after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, from the air. For context, Jimmy Kimmel is facing significant backlash after he made certain remarks about American political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

As a result of his comments, ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air, with Nexstar Media also choosing to preempt the show's broadcasts.

Addressing ABC's move, Kimmel's fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon, in the Thursday, September 18 episode of The Tonight Show, stated:

"Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? What's going on? This morning I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying, 'I'm sorry they canceled your show.' And I go, 'That's not me!' That's Jimmy Kimmel!"

Describing Kimmel as a "decent, funny, and loving guy," Fallon expressed hope for Kimmel's return to the show. He also mentioned that a "lot of people are worried that we won't keep saying what we want to say, or that we'll be censored." Despite these concerns, he continued to cover the U.S. President's trip to the UK as he "normally would." However, whenever he commented on the president, which seemed like a joke, a voiceover would interrupt to censor it.

For instance, Jimmy opened with, "Well, guys, President Trump just wrapped up his three-day trip to the UK, and he" before a voiceover interrupts, "looked incredibly handsome."

Meanwhile, Fallon's monologue attracted mixed reactions from internet users.

"Another Jimmy will be suspended soon," one user stated.

"Feeling bad for Kimmel, and don’t agree with any type of censorship, but this skit? It was funny," another user wrote.

"maga doesn't care. they're too f**king stupid to understand sarcasm," another user mentioned.

However, many disapproved of Jimmy Kimmel's remarks.

"Making fun of Trump is fine. Making fun of an assassination or spreading misinformation isn't," another use stated.

"No one I[s] censoring them, or stop there free speech. But actions have consequences, so say what you like, but prepare any backlash," another user said.

Jimmy Kimmel's remarks about Charlie Kirk, explored

During his monologue in the September 16, 2025, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel made controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's suspected shooting of Tyler Robinson. For those unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, during an event held at Utah Valley University in Orem.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

He also commented on how "hard" President Trump is taking Charlie Kirk's death by poking fun at the president's remarks during an interview.

When a reporter asked how he was holding up with Kirk's passing, the president stated, "I think very good" before swiftly changing the subject to the new Whitehouse Ballroom construction.

"And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure," President Trump said.

In response to the POTUS's remarks, Kimmel said:

"Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. Demolition, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?"

Stay tuned for more updates.