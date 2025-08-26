"And then there were 3” - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announce adoption of baby daughter

Millie bobby brown and jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown surprised her fans by revealing that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have adopted a baby girl. The star broke the news on her Instagram account on Thursday morning (August 21) via a very heartfelt post that said,

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then they were 3."

The young couple, Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, married secretly in May 2024. They've been with each other since 2001.

Jake's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, were also high school sweethearts who married young and became parents. Similarly, Millie's parents were young when they decided to start a family.

Millie Bobby Brown had earlier shared her thoughts about adoption

In March, Brown spoke on the "Smartless" podcast, where she discussed increasing her family with husband Jake Bongiovi and how she has always wanted to be a young mother.

She draws inspiration from her parents, telling how her mother was 21 and her father was 19 when they had their first kid. She also stated that she realized she had found her calling the moment she met Jake.

Millie also revealed that she had always told her mother that she wanted to have a large family and become a young mother, just like her own mother.

Millie also highlighted some important details in how she supports adoption and doesn't see any difference in having her own kids and adopting, as two separate things.

Millie Bobby Brown said:

"I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting."

Before their marriage, Jake and Millie talked about all the important things like the future of their relationship, political views, parenthood, careers, etc.

Brown said:

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, and the kind of careers we want. It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown has some exciting projects coming this fall, like the final season of Stranger Things, which will be released in two separate parts.