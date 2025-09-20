Alleged footage of Celeste Rivas and D4vd's brother backstage at the singer's June 2024 concert goes viral

D4vd has cancelled the upcoming shows of his tour along with other performances (Image via Getty)

The case of Celeste Rivas is creating headlines after a video allegedly featuring her with Dv4d’s brother started going viral on social media. Notably, Celeste’s remains were found by the authorities in a Tesla earlier this month, and the vehicle was reportedly registered to D4vd.

The clip of Celeste and D4vd’s brother started trending on September 19, 2025.

Although the source of the clip remains unknown, it was allegedly recorded in June last year after D4vd’s performance backstage.

The video, shared by Fear Buck on X, starts with two individuals wearing black hoodies and seemingly entering a room. While the girl is spotted in pink pants, the man appears in black pants.

However, at one point, the man looks back smiling as someone offers him a colored paper and he takes the same.

On the other hand, the girl’s face can also be seen at the same time due to the light falling on her. While she also looks back with the man beside her, the duo walks inside without speaking to anyone.

As of now, Celeste’s family members or D4vd have not commented on anything related to the viral footage.

The news arrived after the screenshots of comments reportedly made by Celeste’s cousin on TikTok were shared on Reddit.

The Express Tribune stated that Celeste’s cousin, who is allegedly active under the username @nahomy, claimed that Rivas had run away several times before her death.

One of the screenshots featured the cousin saying:

“I’m disappointed with my own aunt to be so honest with you. We were gonna put her somewhere after she ran away the 2nd time. She then ran away the next day after a really bad argument with her and our family. She then came to live with us the summer of 2024. Later on when school started, she went back to her parents and later ran away one last time.”

D4vd’s upcoming tour cancelled while Celeste Rivas case remains under investigation

A report by NBC Los Angeles on September 16, 2025, stated that Celeste’s identity was confirmed by the authorities through forensics. However, the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

While the case is being investigated, the remaining shows of D4vd’s ongoing tour have been cancelled, as stated by NBC News.

The news was additionally confirmed by the venues in San Francisco and Los Angeles on Friday, September 19, and apart from this, the overseas performances are also cancelled for now.

Notably, a GoFundMe page has been launched to collect funds to lay Celeste Rivas’ body to rest.

The fundraiser has accumulated more than $16,000 so far, and the description reads:

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

Meanwhile, the lead investigation is being conducted by the Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD. ABC7 New York stated that Celeste Rivas went missing in 2024, and she was a resident of Lake Elsinore.