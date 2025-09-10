"About to be a menace on here" - Love Island Games fans react to Tyrique being part of the season 2 cast

Tyrique from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games season 2 is set to premiere on September 16, 2025, with a batch of former contestants prepared to take home the winner’s title.

On September 9, Peacock announced the official list of cast members entering the villa, which included popular names like Andrea Carmona, Chris Seeley, Andreina Santos, Charlie Georgiou, and many more.

Among the participants was Tyrique Hyde, a fan-favorite islander from season 10 of Love Island UK.

After the cast list was made public, netizens flocked to X to share their thoughts on Tyrique’s participation.

While a few were displeased with his return to screens, many welcomed his entry, saying he was entertaining to watch.

Fans looked forward to watching Tyrique’s unfiltered personality and seeing him stir chaos inside the villa.

Many even mentioned that they wanted to take Tyrique into the finale, solely because of his fun personality.

As a result, the Love Island Games fans urged each other to vote to keep him in the contest.

“Tyrique is about to be a menace on here & I’m sorry I will be laughing the entire time at him because he is nothing but pure entertainment to me,” a fan commented.

Love Island Games viewers expressed their excitement to watch Tyrique play the game once again.

“Tyrique back and I want yall to know that mf finna terrorize the whole villa. The real ones know! Lmfaooo,” a netizen wrote.

“PSA!!! Y’ALL CANNOT VOTE OFF TYRIQUE!! I promise if you want a drama filled season you won’t regret it,” another one reacted.

“These new Love Island USA fans aren't ready for Tyrique. They could barely handle Ace "running the villa." Meanwhile, Tyrique is on a whole other level,” one person posted.

Other Love Island Games fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Tyrique finally off to Love Island Game. You could tell everyone wanted him back on TV. Ty got that special grace and aura. I am happy for him fr. USA audience don't know what about to hit them. My boy gonna kill it,” an X user commented.

“Tyrique being on #LoveIslandGames will be diabolical That guy says what he feels & does not care how anyone feel about it…” one person reacted.

“Tyrique is about to wear the new fans OUT. If they haven’t seen him, they are about to repent for Ace,” another fan wrote.

Love Island Games season 2: Contestants head to Fiji to compete for a grand prize of $100,000

Love Island Games will feature fan-favorite islanders from all across the globe, representing the UK, USA, France, Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more.

According to the format of the competition, contestants will have to compete in various couple and team challenges in order to avoid getting dumped from the island.

Additionally, fans will have the power to vote for their favorite cast members via the Love Island app, inserting their verdict in major recoupling decisions, elimination ceremonies, and more.

26-year-old Tyrique is one of the islanders heading to Fiji to compete for the $100,000 cash prize.

He previously appeared in season 10 of Love Island UK, where he got into a relationship with co-star Ella Thomas.

The couple survived the challenges of the competition, including the bombshells and the Casa Amor recoupling, and made their way into the finale.

They finished the season in third place, but nine months after filming ended, they parted ways, upsetting many fans.

Tyrique returns to the franchise once again, hoping to take home the cash prize.

The other participants joining him are Solene Favreau, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Mert Okatan, Lucinda Strafford, Kendall Washington, Kay Kay Gray, Josh Goldstein, Isaiah Campbell, Garbi Denteh, Chris Seeley, Charlie Georgio, Andreina Santos, and Andrea Carmona.

Stay tuned for more updates.