71-year-old fan whose wholesome interaction with IShowSpeed went viral, heaps praises on the streamer

IShowSpeed described the woman as a real fan while they spoke to each other (Image via Getty)

IShowSpeed has been trending after he left a positive impression on a 71-year-old fan named Denise, who met him in Detroit. Notably, the videos of the duo’s meeting have been going viral on social media, with one of them featuring Denise telling the YouTube personality that she watches him all the time.

Denise has now praised IShowSpeed for his hospitality in a clip shared by Fear Buck through X on September 8, 2025. The video starts with Denise introducing herself.

“I was just blown away to everybody that posted things in some of the videos. I want to thank you for all the wonderful comments. It was quite overwhelming. I had such a great time today and this is such a special moment for me. Thank you all so much. I love IShowSpeed. Bye everybody”, Denise said.

Also known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., he was spotted getting up from his chair while enjoying with a group of people, and he approached Denise by telling her that she is a “real fan.” Darren also told Denise to take a picture a few moments later. Darren was seemingly involved in a live-streaming session when he met Denise.

Another video shows Darren asking Denise about a country that she has always wanted to visit. The latter replies by saying “Rome”, following which Darren says:

“So how about this? I give you a free trip to Rome. A free vacation to Rome.”

Denise agreed to the same, and Darren told another person to take her contact details. IShowSpeed then gave some cash to Denise, and the latter got a little emotional as Darren told her that he had never met anyone like her.

IShowSpeed fan opens up on how she used the money to help someone

Denise has created headlines ever since her meeting with IShowSpeed started going viral on different platforms. While a lot of details about Denise remain unknown for now, she is grabbing attention after she disclosed that she helped someone with the money she received from IShowSpeed.

Fear Buck acquired a written statement from Denise in which she described herself as a big fan of Darren. Denise said that she initially discovered that Darren was in Detroit, following which she went in her car to meet him.

Denise also revealed that she was invited by Darren to stay for lunch and had an opportunity to appear on a live-streaming session. She expressed gratitude to IShowSpeed, as she wrote:

“On my way home, I was just behind a car accident, and there was a lady sitting on the pavement next to her smashed up car crying. I rolled down my window and asked her if she was OK and if she needed me to stop because she was all alone. She wanted me to keep her company.”

Denise said that she was with the woman until the time when the local authorities and a tow truck arrived at the spot. Denise stated that the woman was scared that she might be taken into custody, and since she had no insurance, Denise decided to share the money that was given by Darren.

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed has not responded to Denise’s video or statement, as of this writing.