7 facts to know about Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk was shot and killed

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: First responders work the scene where political activist Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk, who was a close ally of President Donald Trump, was assassinated on Wednesday while he was on stage at Utah Valley University. As of now, authorities have not identified the suspected gunman and the case is an ongoing investigation. UVU, previously known as Utah Valley State College, is one of the biggest public universities in the state.

The institute gained university status back in 2008. Upon opening the official website of the university, one can now see a pop-up notification that states that the campus is closed until September 15, keeping in mind the fatal shooting that killed Kirk. The notification further suggests that the investigation is ongoing. According to the statement,

"Campus Closure Until September 15, 2025. We are shocked by the tragic events of September 10th. This is an ongoing investigation."

Authorities have reportedly discovered the weapon used in the assassination and have found cartridges as well. The official site of the university further included a remark by Education Dive, a higher-education news publication. It read,

"Schools like Utah Valley University… are the future of higher education, where one institution or one system can address the full needs of a city or state's workforce with multiple resources for education."

Facts to know about Utah Valley University, the place where Charlie Kirk was shot dead

Utah Valley University is not a very well-known institution, but it has recently come to the limelight after Charlie Kirk was assassinated there. Here are some notable facts about the institute that was founded more than 80 years ago:

The official website of the University suggests that it is the biggest public university across the entire state of Utah. It also suggests that this institute is one of the few across the US offering a dual-mission model.



The first three bachelor's degree programs offered at the institute were Business Management, Computer Science and Information Systems, and Technology Management.

The university started offering four-year courses in the 1990s.

According to the website, major construction development on the campus happened during the period between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Some notable alumni include Ronnie Price, Ramsey Nijem, and Mitch Jones, to name a few.

As of fall 2023, more than 46,800 students have been admitted to Utah Valley University. About 78% of their students reportedly work while continuing their studies.

Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez is the current president of the institution and she was appointed to the position back in 2018. She is also UVU's first female President since it was established in the year 1941.

According to The UVU Review, the news about Charlie Kirk coming to the campus received mixed reactions. While many students supported him, a lot chose to stay neutral. Meanwhile, many reportedly signed an online petition urging the authorities to prevent Charlie from conducting the debate at the institute.

Finally, on September 3, the University issued a statement that read,

"At Utah Valley University, we affirm our commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue. The university respects the rights of student clubs and organizations to invite various speakers to campus."

Netizens have flooded social media platforms with tributes and condolences for Charlie Kirk.