"100% planning to leave his girlfriend" - Big Brother 27 fans speculate about what Vince may tell Morgan in October

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Tensions rise and emotions escalate among the houseguests as Big Brother Season 27 approaches its finale, which is set to premiere on September 28, 2025.

Amidst the intense competition, the live feed cameras caught Morgan and Vince having yet another private conversation.

The most-talked-about duo of the season, Morgan and Vince, whose relationship fans refer to as the “cheatmance” of season 27, were in the Head of Household (HOH) room when Vince said:

“I’m struggling with something else, too.”

When Morgan asked him to confide in her, he replied:

“When it’s October… It’s outside. Yeah, it’s outside.”

The Big Brother star implied he had something to tell Morgan, but would prefer to share it once they were out of the house in October after the finale.

Vince added that she would not like it, but did not want her to “freak out” about it either. That said, he changed the subject and started speaking about the game.

Fans, however, noticed the October mention and flocked to X to share their opinions on what they think Vince may tell Morgan after the show.

“Vince is 100% planning to leave his gf for Morgan. He won’t let go of the October conversation,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans thought Vince would break up with his longtime girlfriend and confess his feelings to Morgan in October, having spent the whole of summer with her.

“Vince has something he wants to tell Morgan that has to wait until October. Is there anyone here who doesn't think that's when he tells her he loves her and wants to date her,” a fan wrote.

“Vince saying that he has to tell Morgan something in October is giving very much “I like someone.. you know them VERY WELL” to me idk,” another one commented.

“when vince realizes this is the exact moment he fell in love with morgan but he has to wait until october to tell her so he doesnt get jumped by kelseys family,” an X user posted.

However, some Big Brother fans had other opinions.

“i think vince is just nervous about morgan watching this back and realizing that his f2 actually has been lauren the whole time & that’s the ‘october reveal’” a person reacted.

“Just heard about the secret thing Vince said he has to tell Morgan in October: “This mustache is fake. I ain’t got no place to live”” another netizen wrote.

“The real October Conversation is going to be in the LAPD interrogation room between Kelsey and the homicide detectives after the double murder of Vince and Morgan,” a fan reacted.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Vince assures Morgan he would never do anything to backstab her in the game

After Vince, the present Head of Household, mentioned the October conversation, he changed the subject and began speaking about the competition.

He assured Morgan that he would never do anything to “burn” her. Although both of them had participated in Big Brother to win, he told her that he would support her irrespective of the game, so that they could sit in the final two chairs together.

Morgan replied that the feeling was mutual. She then reminded Vince of the importance of communication, asking him to always be transparent with her.

In another chat, Morgan and Vince discussed life outside the show.

While Morgan wanted to hang out all the time, Vince worried about the kind of perception people had developed about him. He feared he would be seen as a “hated” person and get criticized for his gameplay after leaving the house.

While Vince remained unaware of the public’s opinion, Big Brother fans scrutinized him for getting into a close relationship with Morgan, despite having a partner outside.

Stay tuned for more updates.