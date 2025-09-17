"You're not up to her level": Love Is Blind: France star Tatiana's mother clashes with Yannick

Tatiana from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s social experiment Love Is Blind: France returned with three new episodes (5-7) on September 17, 2025.

It showcased the engaged couples returning to Paris from their honeymoons and living together in an apartment to see if they were compatible at all.

Among the pairs was Tatiana and Yannick, whose relationship hit a rough patch after they stepped out of the romantic bubble of the pods.

Things got even more complicated when Tatiana’s mother, Serah, confronted Yannick in episode 7 over certain things she found problematic about him. During the confrontation, she said:



“You’re not up to her level.”



Serah worried about Tatiana’s future and concluded that Yannick was not the right fit for her.

The first thing that upset Serah was Yannick’s hesitation to sign a prenup, and the second incident was when he arranged a workshop for Tatiana but canceled at the last minute as he ran late for the appointment.

Those signs made Serah fear for Tatiana, who also had a son to take care of. She firmly believed that the two of them were not compatible.

While Yannick remained hopeful, Tatiana resonated with her mother’s concerns as she reconsidered advancing in the journey with him.

Love Is Blind: France: Serah struggles to envision a future for Tatiana and Yannick







Right after Yannick settled down, Serah started interrogating him, asking him why he had not signed the prenup. Yannick explained that he needed time to read and understand the document.

Upon hearing that, Serah warned him that there would be no point in continuing the experiment if he was unwilling to sign the contract.

According to her, it would protect both of them.

But Yannick argued otherwise. He said he needed time because there were sides to Tatiana that he was just getting to know.



“He doesn’t want to sign. He doesn’t want to go any further. We understood, that’s it. Just call things off, that’s all,” Serag declared.



Yannick tried to explain his side of things, but she remained unconvinced. Meanwhile, Tatiana chimed in, expressing how disappointed she was when he did not show up to the perfume appointment.

The male Love Is Blind: France cast member apologized to her for letting her down, but she was not satisfied with it at all.

Serah, on the other hand, thought Yannick acted with pride.



“For you, it’s point of pride to say,’Yes, I organized something. I changed it.’ No. Keep your word,” she said.



Serah went so far as to question Yannick’s upbringing for the type of man he had become.

Yannick could not attend the appointment because he was playing soccer with his friends. When Serah learned about it, she worried that he might also not have time for Tatiana's son.

Having heard the criticism, Yannick tried to alert Serah that he was not the type of person who would sit and let another person slander him.

But Serah refused to back off:



“I will talk to you however I want… You can explain yourself, and I can tell you you’re wrong.”



While speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, Tatiana’s mother stated that she did not want her daughter to be alone, but at the same time, she did not think that Yannick and Tatiana were compatible.

So, she struggled to envision a future where the two of them were together.

Serah believed Yannick was scared that he would be smothered in the relationship, which was why he hesitated to sign the prenup.

She declared that no matter what anyone wanted, her say was the final word, and if she disapproved of the relationship, marriage would be off the table.

Although Yannick found the tension to be quite uncomfortable, he knew it was a mother’s way of looking out for her daughter.

Nonetheless, he remained hopeful about the next stage of the experiment.

As for Tatiana, she started to second-guess everything and confessed that the wedding was not guaranteed.

Stay tuned for more updates.