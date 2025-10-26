"You had picked up on an issue:" The Real Housewives of Potomac star Keiarna clashes with Jassi at the First Lady’s event

Keiarna Stewart from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo TV)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10's latest episode saw tensions erupt between Keiarna and Jassi, leading to dramatic confrontations in an event meant to be an elegant afternoon with Maryland’s First Lady.

Keiarna's friendship with Jassi was questioned due to a sudden shift in her body language as Jassi entered. Jassi accused Wendy of being messy, but Keiarna believed that if Wendy told her that Jassi had picked up an issue with her, there must be something to it.

What began as a simple inquiry turned into a full-blown confrontation, with Keiarna and Jassi targeting each other's personal lives.

Inside details of the clash between Keiarna and Jassi in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

It all started during an event of a meeting with the first lady of Maryland, when one of the cast members asked Keiarna if she and Jassi were friends and on good terms, pointing out that Keiarna’s body language shifted the moment Jassi entered.

Caught off guard, Keiarna admitted she had heard that Jassi had an issue with her, which she had been talking about in the streets, and somebody brought it back to Keiarna, saying that:

"I thought we were. I heard some interesting things, like she had a problem with me."

She immediately called Jassi over to clear the confusion, confronting her about the rumors that she and Stacey had been speaking negatively about her.

Before the confrontation could warm up, Wendy stepped in to keep things classy, since Maryland’s First Lady Dawn Moore was present at the event. They all greeted the First Lady.

Wendy excitedly went to hug her as well; however, Dawn Moore did not consent to appear on The Real Housewives of Potomac, so her face was blurred.

Once the formalities were over, Keiarna started addressing the issue again, explaining she was taken aback to hear a problem between her and Jassi, as she told Jassi:

"I was told that Jazzy, you, and Stacey had an issue to me that I wasn't privy about. And I was very taken aback by that, because I said, well, I didn't know that Jazzy and I had an issue."

Jassi also admits that she is taken aback a little, further asking what is going on. Wendy then explains the whole context of the issue as she reminded Jassi about their earlier conversation on the phone about who had been about attending the NAACP Awards, explaining:

"You and I were talking on the phone. OK. Remember there was a whole conversation about who's going to be at the NAACP awards. Then I said, do you know if Kay's going? And then you said,.... I don't know, like that. So that conversation that I had with you, I said, it seems like there's something there. That was it."

As per Wendy, something from that conversation has been blown out of proportion and told to Keiarna. Jassi then accused Wendy of being messy for mixing everything, claiming that Wendy exaggerated what was said, saying:

"OK, it seems like there's something there, and we have a beef. It's 2 different things."

Keiarna then adds in a confessional on Jassi that if there is any rumor, there will be some truth, saying:

"Wendy told me that you had picked up on an issue. And when people say they picked up on an issue, they didn't just pick it up from nowhere."

Wendy, however, stood firm, insisted she wasn’t messy. Jassi then took a jab at Keiarna’s personal life, mentioning her husband, Greg, and pointing out that Keiarna was projecting her frustrations on her, noting:

"Listen, I know you're going through a lot with Greg. Oh, my God. But I don't want you to take it out on me."

Keiarna then accuses Jassi of lying, and the back-and-forth bickering grew more personal, as Keiarna brought up Jassi's marriage with her husband, who had 2 kids already, which quickly escalated the argument, as she says:

"You married a man with 2 kids on you, I get it."

As voices increased with the whole atmosphere turning chaotic with arguments all over the place, Gizelle and other members of The Real Housewives of Potomac tried to calm the situation, telling everyone to just walk away.

Jassi threw one last taunt about Keiarna while walking away, saying that:

"I would be upset too if all I got was a little condo that he didn't even pay for."

The explosive scene of The Real Housewives of Potomac ended with the women walking away in different directions, as the chaos wound down. Keiarna later said that the exchange brought back vibes she remembered.

