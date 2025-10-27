"Yeah, it's so fun": Julia gets emotional on her first OB visit on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Brandon and Julia from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Every After? (Image via YouTube/90 Day Fiancé)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Julia and Brandon’s long-awaited moment finally arrived as the couple attended their first OB visit after months of fertility struggles.

Julia and Brandon expressed their excitement, happiness and fear in the episode. Eventually, their baby's ultrasound was shown, revealing the heartbeat, which made Julia emotional. She said,

"I'm Russian. I can't cry. Yeah, it’s so fun."

Brandon and Julia see their baby’s ultrasound on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Julia and Brandon visit the doctor, where Julia reflected on the difficult journey that brought them here.

Julia explained that they had decided not to proceed with the surgery at that moment because she was too scared to go through with it.

Instead, they chose to seek a third opinion so the doctors could give them a new plan, mentioning that she changed her diet, began taking hormones and vitamins, and most importantly, she started tracking her ovulation dates.

She explained that she and Brandon had decided against undergoing surgery due to her fear of the procedure, opting instead for a third medical opinion.

She was visibly anxious and excited, taking deep breaths as she confessed that she is fearful of not hearing the baby's heartbeat. She said,

"I’m so happy we are done with this fertility journey for now. But now, it’s the most scary and most excited moment—it’s the first OB visit. I’m worried that I won’t hear the heartbeat."

The scene showed the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple entered the doctor's clinic, where Dr. Mayer welcomed Julia, who sat on the bed, and began the check-up, first asking her how she was feeling.

Julia expresses that she feels weird, as if she's hungover every day. Dr. Mayor then explains to her that it is completely normal, preparing her for the ultrasound. She added:

"So you are considered 7 weeks and 4 days. And so you're very much right in the middle of the first trimester. We'll do our ultrasound today, make sure there's a good heartbeat, and then the next visit will be at 12 weeks, right before you turn into that second trimester. All right, my love. Foot rests out. You're gonna feel a little bit of pressure."

Within moments, the room filled with emotion as the screen showed the black and white image of the baby with flickering heartbeats as Dr. Mayor rubbed the device on Julia's stomach, saying,

"Right here. That's your baby. Look how cute your little baby is. Do you see right here, that's the heartbeat flickering."

The doctor further assures her that everything is perfect with the baby, measuring the heartbeat. She said:

"Everything looks so good, guys. All right, let me measure that heartbeat. And yours is 158. That's perfect. And I love it when the heartbeat is on the high side of normal. Your baby's perfect."

Julia gasped, overwhelmed with joy, exclaiming Oh my God, trying to hold back tears as the doctor encouraged her to let her emotions out. Julia responds, laughing that she can't cry being a Russian, to which Dr. Mayor replied,

"Yes, you can. Yes, you can. You're still a woman with a baby inside. Oh my God, you're crying."

Brandon, too, was overcome with emotion as he stood up and gave Julia a tight hug. He said,

"Knowing you're pregnant is big enough news, but when you actually see it, it's, I don't know. There's just a moment when my heart skips a beat. It's incredible. The whole thing that we can even start to look inside and what's going on in there is really special."

He further reflected that he wanted to be a dad like his own father, whom he had always respected. Describing his dad as fun but firm, he added that he felt confident about handling the fun part of fatherhood.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple then headed back home, happy and excited as Julia felt a need to eat, and Brandon expressed that he couldn't wait to tell his mom and dad about such a big moment for their family

Stay tuned for more updates.