Will Oscar Martinez be back for The Paper? The Office spinoff's details explained

Peacock's upcoming show, The Paper, brings back the beloved documentary crew from The Office in a new mockumentary format. Set to premiere on September 4, 2025, The Paper explores the struggles of a local Toledo newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller. While The Office fans eagerly wonder if any of their favorite characters will return, the good news is that Oscar Martinez, played by Oscar Nunez, will be back, as per Variety.

The same documentary crew that followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin in The Office is back in The Paper. This time, they are following the staff of the Toledo Truth Teller, a small newspaper that is about to make a comeback.

Oscar Martinez, known for his role as a diligent and slightly pretentious accountant at Dunder Mifflin, now finds himself at a new job, and he’s not thrilled about being filmed again.

In the trailer for The Paper, Oscar immediately recognizes the documentary crew and expresses his reluctance.

"Not again! I'm not agreeing to any of this," he exclaims, before jokingly swearing on camera to ensure they can't use his footage.

A brief look at Oscar Martinez's role

Oscar Martinez, portrayed by Oscar Nunez, reprises his role in The Paper as part of the documentary crew's exploration of a new workplace—the struggling Toledo Truth Teller newspaper. Known for his sharp wit, intelligence, and occasional snark, Oscar's character, originally an accountant at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, finds himself in an entirely new setting.

In The Paper, Martinez is now a staff member at the newspaper, where he’s caught up in the chaos of a paper attempting to stay afloat. His role as a level-headed, no-nonsense character adds a much-needed balance to the eccentric and often incompetent team around him. While he is reluctant to be part of the documentary once more, Oscar’s signature provides a comedic contrast to the new characters, who are largely inexperienced but eager to revive the publication.

Plot and trailer of The Paper

The Paper follows a group of documentary filmmakers as they follow the work of Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper. It's time to bring the paper back to life. It shares space with a toilet paper company. There are cuts to the publication's budget, and its reputation is going down, but Ned is in charge of making it better.

From the very start, the trailer reveals the chaotic dynamics of the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper with an amusing introduction. It kicks off with a quirky note, as a character humorously lists the products made from paper, “Toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors, and local newspapers. And that is in order of quality.” This line sets the stage for the tone of the show—sarcastic and self-aware, with a focus on the absurdity of the situation.

As Ned Sampson (played by Domhnall Gleeson), the new editor-in-chief, introduces himself to the staff, he says,

“My name is Ned Sampson. I am your new editor-in-chief.” He then asks the volunteers, "Have you read this paper?" to which one character bluntly responds, "It sucks."

In a humorous moment, when introducing the team, Ned asks how many of the volunteers have written for a paper before. The responses range from “I wrote a paper in junior high” to “I’ve tweeted” and “I’m in a group text.”

The trailer also features Oscar Martinez’s return with his classic reluctance to be filmed again. As soon as Oscar sees the documentary crew, he exclaims, “I will make this unusable.” Oscar’s iconic deadpan humor adds a layer of familiarity and nostalgia for The Office fans.

