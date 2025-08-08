The Paper: Release Date, Plot, Trailer Breakdown and Everything to Know About 'The Office' Spinoff

The American classic cult sitcom The Office gets a follow-up series this year! The upcoming mockumentary sitcom, The Paper, is co-directed by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, and will release on Peacock on September 4, 2025. Although both series are set in the same universe, The Paper’s plot does not pick up from the product and paper company Dunder Mifflin from The Office.

Instead, the plot focuses on mocking the relevant issue of the decline of actual journalism in today’s world. The Toledo Truth Teller (newspaper), in Ohio, is losing its authenticity, and this crew is all set to make it better in every possible way.

This time, the crew does not have the job of selling the papers, which was the highlight of The Office; instead, The Paper’s crew has a more interesting job profile as journalists, getting on the ground to hunt news.

The cringy comedy and charm of both series lie within the office, but this mockumentary spinoff has a new subject this season.

Release date of The Paper

The Paper will release its first four episodes on Thursday, September 4, 2025, exclusively on Peacock. Furthermore, every Thursday, two new episodes will be released weekly through September 2025.

If you’ve ever been related to the chaos of stressed-out colleagues, The Paper’s plot is all that you can relate to. It’s all about the office drama and looming deadlines. As the newspaper, The Toledo Truthteller, is already dying, what even turns the tables for the editor-in-chief is his employees. No one in the office has an idea of how a newspaper runs, and some of the reporters have barely any idea of how to write for a newspaper. The editor has to work with the naive reporters and deal with what he has got now.

What is the major connection between the plots of the two shows? The Paper’s trailer begins with a caption,

"Several years ago, a documentary crew told the story of Dunder Mifflin. Now they’ve found a new subject,‘’

taking viewers back to 2005, when The Office first aired on NBC. Plus, the editor-in-chief of The Paper is Ned Sampson, who played the role of an accountant at Dunder Mifflin in The Office. Their paper is terrible, their reporters are naive, and that’s exactly what drives the plot of the iconic show’s spinoff.

Trailer breakdown of The Paper

The trailer begins with one of the employees, named Ken (Tim Key), saying,

‘’Enervate sells products made of paper: Toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors, and local newspapers — and that is in order of quality.”

The sarcastic statement shows that their newspaper’s quality is even below than toilet tissues and toilet seat protectors. And what proves his statement is just another scene where a person is seen cleaning trash off a folded Tolerado Tuthteller newspaper!

When Ned Sampson steps into the newsroom, he compares Truthteller with another newspaper, and the only word he says is, ‘’It s*cks.’’ He is all set to shake things up in the office, and what surprises him even more is when he meets the reports in the first staff meeting.

He asks, ‘’How many of you have actually written for a paper before?’’ One says that he has written a paper in junior high, whereas the other calls tweeting part of his writing experience. With the hilarious and impressive responses from the staff, Ned is not going to back off anytime soon.

The seven highly motivated, tenacious Buckeyes in Ohio are now getting their hands-on experience of how the real journalism world works, and Ned is on their back to show them how it’s actually done.

