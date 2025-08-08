What role does Domhnall Gleeson play in The Office spinoff The Paper? Cast and career recap

Domhnall Gleeson © Instagram

The much-anticipated The Paper, a new The Office spinoff, is set to premiere on September 4, 2025. The show is a fresh comedic take on the misadventures of a struggling newsroom. The Paper wants to bring back the same funny and interesting dynamics that made The Office a worldwide hit, with the help of experienced showrunners Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. This time, the story takes place in Toledo, Ohio, where the staff of the Truth-Teller newspaper has to deal with the chaos of their daily lives. The mockumentary style is back, along with a lot of new and familiar characters, including a well-known new face, Domhnall Gleeson.

Domhnall Gleeson plays the role of Ned Sampson, the idealistic and somewhat naïve new editor-in-chief of the Truth-Teller. With no funds to pay reporters, Ned recruits a group of volunteers who are as dysfunctional as they are determined to make the newspaper a success. Ned is ready to tackle the many challenges of revitalizing the failing paper, but his crew, composed of misfit volunteers, will keep him on his toes as they embark on their journey.

Looking at Domhnall Gleeson’s role in The Paper

Domhnall Gleeson's character, Ned Sampson, is doing everything he can to keep the failing Truth-Teller newspaper going. Ned is the editor-in-chief, but it's hard for him because he is facing financial turmoil. He has to work with a group of volunteers with no professionalism. Even though the team doesn't have much experience, Ned is hopeful and determined to complete the paperwork.

A glimpse of Domhnall Gleeson’s career

Irish actor, writer, and director Domhnall Gleeson has an accomplished film and television reportoire.

Domhnall’s big break came when he was cast as Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010–2011). From there, his career took off, with standout performances in films like About Time (2013), Ex Machina (2015), and The Revenant (2015). His portrayal of General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy furthered his status as a major talent. As for TV, he appeared in a critically acclaimed HBO series Run (2020) and also in Black Mirror.

Domhnall was up for a Tony Award in 2006 for his part in the play, The Lieutenant of Inishmore. His most recent accolades include a Golden Globe nomination for his role in The Patient (2023), and he continues to take on diverse projects that highlight his acting range.

The Paper will be available to stream on Peacock.