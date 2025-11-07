Why is Taylor Swift sitting out the 2026 Grammy race? Reason revealed as the pop star's 'The Life of a Showgirl' faces a technicality that sidelined it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The nominations list for the Grammys 2026 dropped on November 7, 2025, and Taylor Swift’s history-making album The Life of a Showgirl was conspicuously absent. Some netizens allege that The Recording Academy snubbed the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer.



However, the reason for The Life of a Showgirl failing to make the nominations list is not far-fetched. Taylor Swift’s album simply missed the eligibility period for the award show. The Grammys 2026 will give awards for music released from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.



Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album was released on October 3, 2025, weeks after the deadline for music’s biggest awards night had passed. The album will be eligible for the 2027 Grammys.

More details on Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album

Released in early October 2025, The Life of a Showgirl broke the record for most sales in a week in the United States for an album in the modern era, with over 3.4 million units sold.

Swift surpassed Adele’s previous record. The British pop artist sold 3.378 million copies of the album in its first month of release.

TLSG follows Swift’s Tortured Poets Department album, which peaked on the Billboard 200 chart for 17 weeks.

The Blank Space crooner addressed criticism of her latest album in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in October 2025. She said:

"The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release, and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping. I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want.”

She stated that the pop culture lexicons like “Did you girl-boss too close to the sun?” and “I’m not a bad b—h and this isn’t savage” she incorporated into the album were intentional.

She described the album as a funnier album compared to the Tortured Poets Department, released in April 2024, adding:

"The character attributes I was highlighting in that writing process were much more serious, sensitive, introspective, and often more earnest and stoic — the characteristics of a poet,”

Swift continued:

"This one was like, showgirls are mischievous, fun, scandalous, sexy, fun, flirty, hilarious … I’m so proud of this song craft. I’m so proud of these melodies and these lyrics and these stories, and going in and out of character and kind of playing with your style speak.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.